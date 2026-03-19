32% Of Rajya Sabha MPs Face Criminal Cases: ADR Report Reveals Alarming Trends

A recent analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has highlighted concerning patterns in the composition of India's upper house of Parliament. Based on self-sworn affidavits of 229 sitting Rajya Sabha MPs.

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Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
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32% of Rajya Sabha MPs Face Criminal Cases
32% of Rajya Sabha MPs Face Criminal Cases: ADR Report Reveals Alarming Trends
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • 73 MPs have declared criminal cases, including 36 (16%) facing serious charges such as murder and crimes against women. One MP has declared 36 serious cases.

  • 31 MPs are billionaires with assets exceeding ₹100 crore. The average assets per MP stand at ₹120.69 crore, with wide variations across parties.

  • Among major parties, the BJP leads with 27 of 99 MPs declaring criminal cases, followed by Congress (12 of 28), TMC (4 of 13), and AAP (4 of 10). Wealth concentration is evident, with one BRS MP declaring over ₹5,300 crore in assets, the highest report

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has released a detailed analysis of the criminal and financial backgrounds of sitting Rajya Sabha MPs, based on their self-sworn affidavits. Covering 229 out of the total 233 members—including 37 recently elected ones—the report exposes significant concerns about the presence of criminal cases and extreme wealth in India's Upper House.

Out of the 229 MPs examined, 73 (32 per cent) have declared pending criminal cases against themselves. This includes 36 MPs (16 per cent) facing serious charges, such as murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, and crimes against women. Notably, one MP has declared as many as 36 serious cases, while others include at least one case related to murder, four related to attempted murder, and three linked to crimes against women. These disclosures highlight ongoing worries about the infiltration of individuals with grave legal issues into Parliament's revising chamber, which holds substantial influence over legislation.

The party-wise distribution of MPs with declared criminal cases shows the issue spans across political lines. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leads in absolute numbers with 27 out of its 99 MPs disclosing such cases. Congress follows with 12 out of 28, while Trinamool Congress (TMC) has 4 out of 13, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has 4 out of 10. Other parties, including smaller ones and independents, also feature in the list, pointing to a broader, systemic challenge rather than a problem confined to any single group.

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On the financial front, the report reveals a stark concentration of wealth. As many as 31 MPs (14 per cent) qualify as billionaires, with declared assets exceeding ₹100 crore each. The average assets per Rajya Sabha MP stand at ₹120.69 crore, reflecting a chamber disproportionately represented by the ultra-wealthy. Party-wise averages vary dramatically: AAP tops the list at ₹574.09 crore per MP, followed by YSRCP at ₹522.63 crore, Samajwadi Party at ₹399.71 crore, Congress at ₹128.61 crore, BJP at ₹28.29 crore, TMC at ₹17.70 crore, and DMK at ₹11.90 crore. The single wealthiest MP identified is from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), declaring assets over ₹5,300 crore—an amount that underscores vast economic inequalities even within the same institution.

Such patterns fuel debates about the role of money and influence in securing Rajya Sabha seats, which are filled through indirect elections involving state assemblies and party nominations. Critics point out that this process can favor candidates backed by significant financial resources or those with strong party loyalty, sometimes at the expense of broader public interest or clean records.

The ADR findings come at a time when calls for electoral and political reforms have intensified. Previous Supreme Court directives on disclosing criminal antecedents and mandatory affidavit transparency have improved disclosure but not eliminated the issues. Many argue for tougher measures, such as barring candidates with serious pending charges from contesting until resolved, enhanced monitoring of political funding, and stricter scrutiny during nominations.

As India continues to grapple with the criminalization of politics and the growing sway of wealth in governance, this latest ADR report serves as a critical reminder of the gaps between democratic ideals and current realities. The full details are accessible on the ADR website, inviting greater public awareness, media scrutiny, and policy action to strengthen accountability in the Rajya Sabha.

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