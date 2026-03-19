32% of Rajya Sabha MPs Face Criminal Cases: ADR Report Reveals Alarming Trends

Out of the 229 MPs examined, 73 (32 per cent) have declared pending criminal cases against themselves. This includes 36 MPs (16 per cent) facing serious charges, such as murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, and crimes against women. Notably, one MP has declared as many as 36 serious cases, while others include at least one case related to murder, four related to attempted murder, and three linked to crimes against women. These disclosures highlight ongoing worries about the infiltration of individuals with grave legal issues into Parliament's revising chamber, which holds substantial influence over legislation.