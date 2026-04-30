ECI Directs Odisha CEO To Probe BJD Grievance Over Rajya Sabha Poll Conduct

Summary of this article
The ECI has directed the Odisha Chief Electoral Officer to hear BJD’s grievances regarding the March 16 Rajya Sabha polls on a priority basis.
The dispute involves the issuance of second ballot papers to BJP MLAs Upasana Mohapatra and Purna Chandra Sethy after their first ballots were marked.
BJD MP Sasmit Patra initiated the plea, seeking clarification on the procedural sanctity and fairness of the voting process.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has instructed Odisha’s Chief Electoral Officer to conduct a priority hearing into allegations raised by the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) regarding voting irregularities during the March 16 Rajya Sabha elections. The dispute centres on the reported issuance of second ballot papers to two BJP MLAs, according to PTI.
The directive follows a formal memorandum submitted by BJD MP Sasmit Patra to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. In the communication, signed by Under Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, the ECI emphasised that the grievances of the BJD delegation must be addressed urgently.
The matter involves BJP MLAs Upasana Mohapatra and Purna Chandra Sethy. Patra’s memorandum highlighted "serious concerns" over the decision to provide these legislators with a second ballot paper after their initial ballots had already been marked. The BJD has since questioned the sanctity of the voting process and the specific procedural grounds for such an action.
As reported by PTI, the BJD issued a statement welcoming the ECI’s intervention, noting that the party "appreciates this swift and responsible action by the Election Commission, which reinforces confidence in democratic institutions."
The BJD maintained that its representatives would present all necessary facts and evidence to the state’s Chief Electoral Officer to seek "appropriate clarification and action in the matter." PTI reported that the party reiterated its commitment to ensuring "transparency, fairness, and accountability in the electoral process" while challenging the validity of issuing replacement ballots once the original papers had been marked.
(With inputs from PTI)