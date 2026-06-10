India’s Overseas Investment Commitments Halve In May; FY26 FDI Hits Record High

India’s current situation presents an interesting contrast: domestic firms appear more cautious about investing overseas, while foreign companies remain optimistic about opportunities within India. Economists view this as evidence that India continues to be one of the world’s most attractive growth markets despite global volatility. However, sustaining high FDI inflows will depend on continued policy reforms, regulatory stability, infrastructure development and strong domestic demand. If these factors remain supportive, India could continue attracting global capital even as outward investment fluctuates with international economic conditions.