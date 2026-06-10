India’s Overseas Investment Commitments Halve In May; FY26 FDI Hits Record High

India’s overseas investment commitments by domestic companies fell sharply in May 2026, highlighting a slowdown in outward capital deployment even as foreign investors continued to deepen their presence in the country.
Data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed that overseas investment commitments, covering equity, loans and guarantees extended by Indian firms to overseas ventures, dropped by nearly half compared with the previous month. The decline comes amid heightened regulatory scrutiny of overseas direct investments and growing concerns about preserving foreign exchange reserves as global economic uncertainty persists.
The moderation in outbound investment contrasts with India’s strong performance in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI). Government data released earlier this month showed that FDI inflows into India rose 18% in FY2025-26 to around $58.85 billion, the highest level recorded so far.
The increase reflects sustained confidence among global investors in India’s long-term growth prospects, digital economy, manufacturing ecosystem and infrastructure expansion plans.
Among the major contributors, investments from the United States more than doubled during FY26, while Singapore retained its position as the largest source of foreign investment into India. Technology, software, hardware and services sectors attracted the largest share of inflows, while states such as Maharashtra and Karnataka remained key investment destinations.
The strong FDI performance has coincided with broader policy efforts to improve India’s attractiveness as an investment destination. Recent reforms have included easing certain investment rules, expanding market access for overseas investors and introducing measures aimed at accelerating approvals in strategic sectors.
Why Do Overseas Investment and FDI Trends Matter?
Overseas investment commitments and FDI inflows measure two different directions of capital movement. Overseas investment commitments, often called outward direct investment (ODI), represent money that Indian companies deploy abroad to acquire businesses, set up subsidiaries or expand global operations. When ODI falls, it may indicate caution among domestic firms due to economic uncertainty, tighter regulations or changing business priorities.
FDI, on the other hand, measures foreign capital entering India. Rising FDI is generally viewed as a sign of international confidence in a country’s economy because investors typically commit funds for long-term projects rather than short-term financial gains. These investments can create jobs, introduce new technologies, improve productivity and strengthen export capabilities.
India’s current situation presents an interesting contrast: domestic firms appear more cautious about investing overseas, while foreign companies remain optimistic about opportunities within India. Economists view this as evidence that India continues to be one of the world’s most attractive growth markets despite global volatility. However, sustaining high FDI inflows will depend on continued policy reforms, regulatory stability, infrastructure development and strong domestic demand. If these factors remain supportive, India could continue attracting global capital even as outward investment fluctuates with international economic conditions.