Air India Faces Backlash Over Compensation Waiver Clause For Ahmedabad Crash Victims' Families

Air India is facing mounting criticism after reports emerged that families of victims of the 2025 Ahmedabad AI171 crash are being asked to waive future legal claims in exchange for accepting final compensation settlements.
The controversy has reignited debate over corporate accountability, victims' rights, and the ethics of settlement agreements while the crash investigation remains unresolved.
The issue gained prominence after Radhika Mishra, daughter of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, publicly urged the airline to withdraw the clause. She alleged that bereaved families were told to surrender their right to pursue legal action against Air India, aircraft manufacturer Boeing, and other parties potentially linked to the disaster.
According to documents seen by Outlook India, Air India has offered additional settlement amounts beyond the interim compensation already distributed. However, acceptance of these offers reportedly requires signing a "Release, Discharge and Indemnity" agreement that would prevent future litigation related to the crash.
The airline has defended its approach, stating that compensation calculations are being made according to applicable legal frameworks and that families are free to seek independent legal advice before making decisions. Air India has also emphasized that interim compensation and separate ex gratia support from the Tata Group remain available irrespective of final settlement discussions.
Why Is the Waiver Clause Controversial?
The central concern is timing. Families are being asked to consider settlement offers before the final investigation report into the crash has been released.
A waiver or indemnity agreement typically closes the door to future claims once compensation is accepted. As per reports, legal representatives for several families argue that such agreements could limit their ability to seek additional damages if new evidence later points to negligence by the airline, manufacturers, regulators, or other parties.
Air India maintains that the settlements are lawful, transparent, and tailored to individual circumstances. The airline says families are encouraged to obtain legal counsel and are under no obligation to accept the offers.
The dispute highlights a broader question often raised after major aviation disasters: whether compensation agreements should be finalized before investigators establish what went wrong and who, if anyone, bears responsibility. As the final crash report is awaited, that question remains at the center of the debate.