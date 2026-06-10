Air India Faces Backlash Over Compensation Waiver Clause For Ahmedabad Crash Victims' Families

The controversy has reignited debate over corporate accountability, victims' rights, and the ethics of settlement agreements while the crash investigation remains unresolved.

Teary Farewells: (L-R) Mumbai-based Javed and Maryum Ali and their children Zoyen and Ameena were among those who died in the crash; Javed’s uncle Ayub Ali at the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, waiting for their bodies | Photo: Dinesh Parab