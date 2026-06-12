One Year Later: Why Has India Still Not Got the Final AI-171 Crash Report?

One year after the AI-171 crash, families are still waiting for answers as investigators seek more time to complete the final report.

A year after the Ahmedabad Air India tragedy, which claimed 260 lives after the AI-171 flight crashed moments after taking off from the airport into the BJ Medical College hostel in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025, first responders and eyewitnesses still recall the crash. Wreckage of the crashed Air India plane is seen being lifted through a crane, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, in this file photo dated Saturday, June 14, 2025. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil