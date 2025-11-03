Grief, Physical And Mental Pain: Sole Survivor Of Air India Crash Lives In Isolation

Vishwaskumar Ramesh, the sole survivor of the Air India crash that killed 241 people, continues to live in isolation, battling severe physical pain and post-traumatic stress.
He has withdrawn from his family, rarely speaking to his wife and child, while his mother silently sits outside his room — reflecting the collective emotional toll of the tragedy.
Preliminary investigations point to a fuel supply failure as the cause of the crash. Air India has pledged full support, but Ramesh says his journey to recovery remains long and uncertain.
Vishwaskumar Ramesh, a 39-year-old British-Indian national, miraculously survived the crash in June but says the reality of his survival still feels unreal. “I’m the only survivor… I still can’t believe I’m alive. It’s a miracle,” he said in an interview.
Back home in Leicester, Ramesh spends most of his time alone in his room. He no longer talks to his wife and four-year-old son, saying he is consumed by post-traumatic stress and constant pain in his leg, shoulder, knee, and back.
His family too has been deeply affected. Ramesh says his mother often sits silently outside his room for hours. “Every day is painful for the whole family… mentally,” he said.
Preliminary investigations suggest the crash occurred due to a fuel supply failure to the aircraft’s engines shortly after take-off.
Air India has said that supporting Ramesh and the families of the victims remains its top priority. However, Ramesh admits recovery — both physical and emotional — still feels like a long, uncertain journey.