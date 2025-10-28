Fire Breaks Out In Air India Bus At Delhi Airport’s Terminal; No Injuries Reported

A parked Air India bus caught fire near IGI Airport’s Terminal 3 on Tuesday afternoon.
Only the driver was inside; the blaze was quickly controlled, with no injuries reported.
Police and CISF teams cordoned off the area and launched an investigation into the cause.
A fire broke out in an Air India bus parked near Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Tuesday afternoon, according to PTI.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI) Vichitra Veer said in a statement that the bus was empty at the time of the incident, with no passengers or luggage on board. The fire was reported around 1 pm to the IGI Airport Police Station, following which fire tenders, local police, and personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) responded to the scene.
“Only the driver was present when the fire broke out. The blaze was promptly brought under control by fire officials. No injuries or casualties have been reported,” DCP Veer said.
The bus, used to transport passengers within the airport premises, sustained damage in the incident. The area was briefly cordoned off as a precaution, police said, adding that the vehicle is being examined to determine the cause of the fire.
(With inputs from PTI)