Air India CEO Campbell Wilson Resigns Amid Leadership Uncertainty

Exit comes as Tata Group looks for new leadership and ongoing scrutiny over airline operations

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PTI
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Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson
Air India CEO Campbell Wilson Resigns Amid Leadership Uncertainty Photo: Representative Image
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Campbell Wilson has stepped down as CEO and MD of Air India after nearly two years in the role.

  • His tenure followed the airline’s takeover by Tata Group in 2022 and came under pressure after operational and safety concerns.

  • The airline is already facing a leadership vacuum at Air India Express, intensifying transition challenges.

Tata Group-owned Air India Chief Executive Officer Campbell Wilson has resigned from the position, according to a source.

Wilson was appointed as Air India's CEO and MD in July 2022 , following former Turkish Airlines Chairman Ilker Ayci's decision not to take up the top job in March 2022 amid a controversy.

Tata Group acquired Air India from the government in January 2022.

"He expressed his desire to resign, conveyed it (to the Board) and resigned," the source privy to the development said.

A response from Air India on the developments was awaited.

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BY Outlook News Desk

Earlier this year, a source had said that the Tata Group was scouting for a suitable candidate to head Air India, as Wilson's five-year tenure at the airline was set to end in 2027.

Air India's low-cost subsidiary, Air India Express also does not have a head since March 19 this year following the resignation of then Managing Director Aloke Singh's exit from the airline after he completed his 5-year tenure at the airline.

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Wilson has been under fire since June 12 last year following the crash of the airline's London-bound flight soon after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport, killing 241 of the 242 persons on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft.

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