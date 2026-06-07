Mamata Banerjee in Delhi for INDIA Meet Amid TMC Split Speculation

Mamata Banerjee travelled to New Delhi on Sunday for the INDIA bloc meeting accompanied by MPs Dola Sen and Kalyan Banerjee.
The visit is marked by concerns of a potential rebellion among TMC parliamentarians following a major defection in the West Bengal Assembly.
TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee arrived in the capital a day ahead of the party chief to assess the internal crisis.
Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee travelled to New Delhi on Sunday ahead of Monday's INDIA bloc meeting, amid growing speculation of a potential split among the party's MPs in Parliament, according to the Press Trust of India.
Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen and veteran Lok Sabha MP Kalyan Banerjee accompanied the former West Bengal chief minister on her journey.
The high-stakes visit comes as the party leadership grapples with indications that a recent rebellion could spread to its parliamentary wing. TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee arrived in the national capital on Saturday, PTI reported.
Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek were originally scheduled to travel together on Sunday. Instead, the Diamond Harbour MP departed a day early, leaving the top brass to assess the impending crisis before addressing broader coalition matters.
Parliamentary Rebellion Threat
Hectic parleys will likely dominate Mamata Banerjee's stay in Delhi as she attempts to keep her remaining flock together.
Sources familiar with the developments told the news agency that efforts are already underway to mobilise support among parliamentarians in both Houses. Dissident MPs could make their decisive move within a few days.
Rebel TMC MLA Sandipan Saha, the deputy leader of the party's new legislative wing, told PTI that a development mirroring the recent state-level split is taking shape within the parliamentary party in New Delhi.
To secure a legal split under anti-defection provisions, a rebel faction requires the support of at least two-thirds of the parliamentary party. The TMC currently has 28 members in the Lok Sabha, following the recent death of Basirhat MP Haji Nurul Islam, meaning 19 MPs would need to defect to avoid disqualification. The party also holds 13 seats in the Rajya Sabha.
Assembly Split Fallout
The parliamentary crisis follows a massive defection that cost the TMC control of its legislature wing in the West Bengal Assembly last week. Fifty-eight of the party's 80 MLAs broke away to form a separate faction.
This rebel group successfully secured recognition as the principal opposition bloc, operating under expelled MLA Ritabrata Banerjee. According to PTI, the fracture represents the biggest setback for Mamata Banerjee since she formed the Trinamool Congress in 1998.
Internal dissent has mounted steadily since the party suffered a severe debacle in last month's assembly elections. Following the electoral defeat, several TMC leaders began openly speaking out against Abhishek Banerjee and his leadership methods.