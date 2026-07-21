Delhi High Court Allows Sonam Wangchuk's Transfer To Private Hospital

Sonam Wangchuk secured permission from the Delhi High Court to move from Safdarjung Hospital to Medanta Hospital
Centre informed the High Court that it had “no objection” to the transfer.
Gitanjali Angmo expressed gratitude to the Delhi High Court and the legal team that represented the family.
Scientist and activist Sonam Wangchuk on Tuesday secured permission from the Delhi High Court to move from Safdarjung Hospital to Medanta Hospital while continuing his indefinite hunger strike over the alleged NEET paper leak.
The relief came after Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, challenged an earlier order of a single-judge bench that had declined permission for his transfer from Safdarjung Hospital.
During the proceedings, the Centre informed the High Court that it had “no objection” to the transfer.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, submitted, "The Centre has no objection to shifting Sonam Wangchuk to Medanta Hospital," while requesting that Wangchuk "remain under continuous medical supervision and not be discharged except on the advice of Medanta's doctors."
The bench also indicated that Wangchuk should be shifted along with all his medical records from Safdarjung Hospital and said a formal order would be issued later in the day.
Delhi High Court further directed Medanta doctors to follow protocol during the treatment and urged Wangchuk to abide the medical advice, PTI reported.
Gitanjali Angmo welcomes High Court's decision
Reacting to the court's order, Gitanjali Angmo expressed gratitude to the Delhi High Court and the legal team that represented the family.
In a post on X, she wrote: "My heartfelt thanks to the Hon'ble Delhi High Court for passing favourable order of discharge of Sonam Wangchuk to Medanta, the hospital of our choice! My heartfelt thanks also to Akhil Sibal and Bahuli Sharma and their teams for this win against unbelievable odds in record time!!"
Later Speaking with reporters, Angmo, welcoming the High Court decision, said that there was a "great trust deficit" due to the way government shifted Wangchuk to the hospital.
"I would also like to thank the Delhi High Court very much for disposing of this matter favourably because in India, a democratic citizen has the right to choose their choice of doctor and hospital, and what their treatment should be; they themselves can choose that. And here there was a great trust deficit because of the way Sonam was brought, and then he was placed in the ICU, where there was no need to keep him," she said.
Tuesday marked the 24th day of Wangchuk's hunger strike as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) intensified its campaign against the Centre over the alleged NEET paper leak. The party reiterated its demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
Meanwhile, CJP supporters continued their sit-in at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Party founder Abhijeet Dipke joined protesters at the demonstration site, with the group maintaining that the agitation would continue until its demands are addressed.