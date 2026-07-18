Abhijeet Dipke Begins Indefinite Hunger Strike After Wangchuk's Removal

Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital by the Delhi Police after the Delhi High Court directed authorities to ensure all necessary medical measures were taken to protect his health.
Following the hospitalisation, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke announced an indefinite hunger strike and alleged that Wangchuk had been forcibly taken without his family's consent, while also claiming he was detained and assaulted by police.
The Delhi Police said they acted in compliance with the High Court's directions and exercised restraint despite a brief commotion during the evacuation.
Following Sonam Wangchuk’s hospitalisation by the Delhi Police citing orders from the Delhi High Court, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has announced that he will begin an indefinite hunger strike. Wangchuk was hospitalised on the morning of 18th July after he had spent 20 days on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.
A short commotion ensued as the police tried to evacuate Wangchuck.
“While complying with the orders of Hon’ble High Court the protestors tried to create obstruction, in which slight commotion ensued, however police took maximum restrain and undertook the exercise safely,” a police statement posted on X said.
Visuals of the event posted by ANI showed people dressed in plain clothes approaching the stage while holding up bedsheets which were used to obstruct the public from viewing the proceedings.
Dipke’s Allegations
Chief Spokesperson of the CJP, Saurav Das, alleged that Dipke had been stopped where he was staying and that police were lathicharging students.
“The Delhi Police has stopped Abhijeet Dipke where he was staying. People are telling me that Sonam Wangchuk is being picked up from the protest site. Students are being lathicharged,” he said in an X post.
Adding to this Dipke alleged that he was beaten up by the police and put under detention. He shared this update through a X post.
“I have been beaten up and put under detention by Delhi Police,” the post said.
After this he announced that following Wangchuk’s hospitalisation he would begin an indefinite hunger strike. Dipke also alleged that the climate activists hospitalisation was an abduction by the government and was done without his or his family’s consent.
“The government has forcefully abducted Sonam Sir without his or his family’s consent,” he said on X.
Wangchuk’s wife Gitanjali Angmo also took to the social media platform to show her defiance. She asked that Wangchuk not be fed anything without her or his doctor’s consent.
“I am at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi where Sonam Wangchuk has been admitted. Nothing should be administered to him orally or intravenous without take consent from me, his family and his doctors who have been monitoring his health for the past 20 days,” she said.
High Court Orders
A bench comprising Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia, on Thursday, observed that the life of every citizen was precious and said the authorities must take all possible medical steps to safeguard Wangchuk’s health.
Solicitor Genral Tushar Mehta told the court that any medical intervention deemed necessary by the doctors, based on their assessment of Wangchuk’s worsening condition, would be carried out without delay.
It is based on this order that the Delhi Police have hospitalised Sonam Wangchuk.