ENG Vs NZ, 1st Test: Ollie Robinson Scripts Amazing Comeback As England Decimate Kiwis By 115 Runs
England started their new era of Bazball with a staggering 115-run win over New Zealand at Lord's. This was the first assignment of the McCullum-Stokes pair after the Ashes debacle, which almost cost McCullum his place, but the ECB showed trust in him to continue, which makes this win even more relieving for the hosts. After being bowled out for just 140 in the first innings, the hosts made an amazing comeback to bundle Kiwis for just 113, with Ollie Robinson leading the charge with a five-wicket haul. Emilio Gay smacked a debut fifty for the Three Lions in their second innings to help them set a stiff 254-run target for the visitors on a treacherous pitch. Gus Atkinson took a fifer in the second innings to dismantle New Zealand for just 138 and take England 1-0 up in the three-match series.
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