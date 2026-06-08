ENG Vs NZ, 1st Test: Ollie Robinson Scripts Amazing Comeback As England Decimate Kiwis By 115 Runs

England started their new era of Bazball with a staggering 115-run win over New Zealand at Lord's. This was the first assignment of the McCullum-Stokes pair after the Ashes debacle, which almost cost McCullum his place, but the ECB showed trust in him to continue, which makes this win even more relieving for the hosts. After being bowled out for just 140 in the first innings, the hosts made an amazing comeback to bundle Kiwis for just 113, with Ollie Robinson leading the charge with a five-wicket haul. Emilio Gay smacked a debut fifty for the Three Lions in their second innings to help them set a stiff 254-run target for the visitors on a treacherous pitch. Gus Atkinson took a fifer in the second innings to dismantle New Zealand for just 138 and take England 1-0 up in the three-match series.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
Published at:
England vs New Zealand 1st Test match highlights—Gus Atkinson
England's Gus Atkinson, right, celebrates with captain Ben Stokes after bowling out New Zealand's Matt Henry to win the Test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
1/11
England vs New Zealand 1st Test match highlights—Gus Atkinson
England's Gus Atkinson holds the ball as he leaves the field after bowling out New Zealand's Matt Henry to win the Test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/11
England vs New Zealand 1st Test match highlights—Matt Henry
New Zealand's Matt Henry is bowled out by England's Gus Atkinson during the fourth day of the Test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/11
England vs New Zealand 1st Test match highlights—Ben Stokes
England's captain Ben Stokes, right, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of New Zealand's Devon Conway during the fourth day of the Test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/11
England vs New Zealand 1st Test match highlights—Ollie Robinson
England's Ollie Robinson reacts after bowling a delivery during the fourth day of the Test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/11
England vs New Zealand 1st Test match highlights—rain stopped play
Spectators wait in the stands after rain stopped play during the third day of the Test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/11
England vs New Zealand 1st Test match highlights—Ollie Robinson
England's Ollie Robinson, right, celebrates the dismissal of New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra, left, during the third day of the Test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/11
England vs New Zealand 1st Test match highlights—
Clouds hover over Lord's cricket ground during play on the third day of the Test match between England and New Zealand in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/11
England vs New Zealand 1st Test match highlights—Nathan Smith
New Zealand's Nathan Smith celebrates taking the wicket of England's Josh Tongue during the second day of the test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/11
England vs New Zealand 1st Test match highlights—Ollie Robinson
England's Ollie Robinson celebrates taking his fifth wicket, the wicket of New Zealand's Matt Henry during the second day of the test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/11
England vs New Zealand 1st Test match highlights—Nathan Smith
New Zealand's Nathan Smith is bowled during the second day of the test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
11/11
England vs New Zealand 1st Test match highlights—
People shelter under umbrellas as rain stops play during the first day of the test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories