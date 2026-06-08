Iran At FIFA World Cup 2026: Players Land In Mexico For Training
Iran defender Ehsan Hajsafi criticized soccer’s governing body after the team arrived in Mexico on Sunday with some members of their entourage still lacking U.S. visas, before three World Cup group matches in the United States later this month. The team’s participation in the World Cup, jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, has been complicated by the Iran war. Problems with processing visas earlier led Iran to move its training base from Tucson, Arizona, to Tijuana, Mexico, which is on the border with California.
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