Iran At FIFA World Cup 2026: Players Land In Mexico For Training

Iran defender Ehsan Hajsafi criticized soccer’s governing body after the team arrived in Mexico on Sunday with some members of their entourage still lacking U.S. visas, before three World Cup group matches in the United States later this month. The team’s participation in the World Cup, jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, has been complicated by the Iran war. Problems with processing visas earlier led Iran to move its training base from Tucson, Arizona, to Tijuana, Mexico, which is on the border with California.

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FIFA world cup 2026 Iran soccer players in Mexico for training-Iran's Ehsan Hajisafi
Iran's Ehsan Hajisafi arrives with his teammates for the World Cup soccer tournament in Tijuana, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Gregory Bull
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FIFA world cup 2026 Iran soccer players in Mexico for training-
Players for Iran arrive for the World Cup soccer tournament in Tijuana, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Gregory Bull
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FIFA world cup 2026 Iran soccer players in Mexico for training-
Players for Iran arrive for the World Cup soccer tournament in Tijuana, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Gregory Bull
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FIFA world cup 2026 Iran soccer players in Mexico for training-Irans Ehsan Hajisafi
Iran's Ehsan Hajisafi, right, arrives with his teammates for the World Cup soccer tournament in Tijuana, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Gregory Bull
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FIFA world cup 2026 Iran soccer players in Mexico for training-Ehsan Hajisafi
Iran's Ehsan Hajisafi, left, arrives with his teammates for the World Cup soccer tournament in Tijuana, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Gregory Bull
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FIFA world cup 2026 Iran soccer players in Mexico for training-Alireza Jahanbakhsh
Iran's Alireza Jahanbakhsh, second from right, talks with a team official as he arrives with his teammates for the World Cup soccer tournament in Tijuana, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Gregory Bull
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Fans for team Iran wave as players arrive for the World Cup soccer tournament in Tijuana, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Gregory Bull
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FIFA world cup 2026 Iran soccer players in Mexico for training-
A bus carrying players for Iran pass fans as they arrive for the World Cup soccer tournament in Tijuana, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Gregory Bull
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FIFA world cup 2026 Iran soccer players in Mexico for training-
A plane carrying team Iran arrives for the World Cup soccer tournament in Tijuana, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Gregory Bull
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