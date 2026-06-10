India’s Pension Scheme Lags In Coverage As Government Contribution Stagnates

India’s pension coverage remains limited despite rapid growth in subscribers under the Atal Pension Yojana, leaving many informal-sector workers without retirement security.
The Centre’s contribution framework has remained unchanged since the co-contribution incentive ended in 2020.
Several State governments have increased supplementary contributions and welfare-linked pension support, expanding their role in retirement assistance.
India’s efforts to expand old-age income security continue to face challenges despite the rapid growth of pension enrolments. Data from the government’s flagship pension initiatives indicate that while subscriber numbers have risen sharply, pension coverage remains limited relative to the size of the country’s workforce, particularly in the vast unorganised sector.
At the same time, the Centre’s direct contribution to pension accounts has largely remained unchanged, while several State governments have stepped up their own support through top-up contributions and welfare-linked pension programmes.
The flagship Atal Pension Yojana (APY), launched in 2015 to provide guaranteed monthly pensions to workers in the informal sector, has crossed 8 crore enrolments and recently surpassed the 9-crore subscriber milestone. The scheme offers a fixed pension of ₹1,000-₹5,000 per month after the age of 60, depending on the subscriber’s contribution level.
India’s labour force exceeds 50 crore people, meaning a substantial proportion of workers still lack formal retirement income protection.
Moreover, the Centre’s original co-contribution incentive under APY, 50% of the subscriber’s contribution or ₹1,000 annually, whichever was lower and limited to eligible early subscribers and ended in March 2020. Since then, new subscribers have had to fund their contributions entirely on their own.
In contrast, some state governments have introduced supplementary pension assistance or enhanced contributions for specific groups such as agricultural workers, gig workers and low-income households. This has increased the relative role of States in strengthening pension support, even as the Union government’s direct contribution framework has remained unchanged.
The Union Cabinet has nevertheless extended APY until FY31, signalling continued policy support for expanding retirement security among informal workers. The scheme’s growing corpus and subscriber base suggest rising awareness, but questions remain about adequacy of benefits and the pace of coverage expansion.
Why does pension coverage remain a concern in India?
A pension system aims to provide income after retirement, reducing dependence on family support or savings. In India, pension coverage is uneven because a large share of workers are employed in the informal sector, where employer-sponsored retirement benefits are uncommon.
The APY was designed to address this gap by encouraging long-term savings among low-income workers. Individuals between 18 and 40 years can join and make regular contributions until age 60. Depending on the contribution amount and entry age, subscribers receive a guaranteed monthly pension ranging from ₹1,000 to ₹5,000.
One key criticism is that the guaranteed pension amounts have remained unchanged since the scheme’s launch. With inflation increasing living costs over the years, many analysts argue that a pension of ₹5,000 a month may provide limited financial security in the future. The government has clarified that there is currently no proposal to increase APY pension payouts or contribution slabs.
Another issue is the limited role of government co-contribution. The Centre’s incentive was available only for a brief initial period and ended in 2020. As a result, the burden of saving for retirement now rests primarily on subscribers.
The challenge for policymakers is therefore twofold: expanding pension coverage to millions of uncovered workers and ensuring that future pension benefits remain adequate in real terms. As India’s population ages and life expectancy rises, strengthening pension participation and benefit levels is likely to become an increasingly important public policy priority.