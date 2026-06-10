Jharkhand Congress Demands Cancellation Of BJP-backed Nathwani's RS poll Nomination

The Jharkhand Congress has formally demanded the cancellation of the Rajya Sabha nomination of BJP-backed candidate Nathwani.
The party has alleged serious violations and procedural lapses in the filing of Nathwani’s nomination papers.
The move has intensified the battle for the Rajya Sabha seat, with Congress vowing to oppose the candidature legally and politically
The Jharkhand Congress on Thursday demanded the immediate cancellation of the nomination of BJP-backed Rajya Sabha candidate Nathwani, citing serious irregularities in the filing process.
Senior Congress leaders claimed that the nomination does not fulfil the mandatory legal and procedural requirements. They have urged the Election Commission and the returning officer to reject it without delay.
The Congress alleged that the BJP is attempting to manipulate the Rajya Sabha election by pushing a candidate through questionable means. Party leaders warned that they will not hesitate to approach the courts if the nomination is accepted.
The development has escalated political tensions in Jharkhand ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls. The BJP has dismissed the allegations as baseless and politically motivated, asserting that Nathwani’s nomination is completely valid.
The Election Commission is expected to take a final decision on the matter soon. The row is likely to dominate political discourse in the state in the coming days.