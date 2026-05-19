RR Vs LSG: See Best IPL 2026 Photos From Rajasthan Royals V Lucknow Super Giants Match In Jaipur

Rajasthan Royals' (RR) stand-in skipper Yashasvi Jaiswal won the toss and elected to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match 64 of Indian Premier League 2026 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Tuesday (May 19). RR regular skipper Riyan Parag missed out due to hamstring injury that he sustained in their previous match, while Ravindra Jadeja is also out as he is recovering from "some niggles". RR made three changes with Sandeep Sharma, Sushant Mishra and Lhuan-dre Pretorious coming in the playing XI. LSG also made a couple of changes with Mohammed Shami making way for Mohsin Khan and Ayush Badoni replaced Aiden Markram. RR are placed fifth in the points table, while LSG are already out of the playoff race.

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Indian Premier League: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants
Rajasthan Royals' captain Yashasvi Jaiswal, left, and Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant walk after the coin toss of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, India. | Photo: AP
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Indian Premier League Josh Inglis
Lucknow Super Giants' Josh Inglis bats during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, India. | Photo: AP
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Indian Premier League: Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals
Lucknow Super Giants' Josh Inglis, right, and batting partner Mitchell Marsh run between the wickets as Rajasthan Royals' Sandeep Sharma, left, looks on during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, India. | Photo: AP
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Mitchell Marsh Indian Premier League
Lucknow Super Giants' Mitchell Marsh plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, India. | Photo: AP
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Lucknow Super Giants Mitchell Marsh celebrates his half century
Lucknow Super Giants' Mitchell Marsh celebrates his half century during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants, in Jaipur, Rajasthan. | Photo: PTI
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Lucknow Super Giants Josh Inglis celebrates his half century
Lucknow Super Giants' Josh Inglis celebrates his half century during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants, in Jaipur, Rajasthan. | Photo: PTI
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IPL 2026: RR vs LSG
Lucknow Super Giants' Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants, in Jaipur, Rajasthan. | Photo: PTI
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Indian Premier League Nicholas Pooran
Lucknow Super Giants' Nicholas Pooran plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants, in Jaipur, Rajasthan. | Photo: PTI
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