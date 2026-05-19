RR Vs LSG: See Best IPL 2026 Photos From Rajasthan Royals V Lucknow Super Giants Match In Jaipur
Rajasthan Royals' (RR) stand-in skipper Yashasvi Jaiswal won the toss and elected to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match 64 of Indian Premier League 2026 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Tuesday (May 19). RR regular skipper Riyan Parag missed out due to hamstring injury that he sustained in their previous match, while Ravindra Jadeja is also out as he is recovering from "some niggles". RR made three changes with Sandeep Sharma, Sushant Mishra and Lhuan-dre Pretorious coming in the playing XI. LSG also made a couple of changes with Mohammed Shami making way for Mohsin Khan and Ayush Badoni replaced Aiden Markram. RR are placed fifth in the points table, while LSG are already out of the playoff race.
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