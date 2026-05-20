Naegohyang Vs Suwon FC, AFC Women's Champions League: North And South Korean Teams Prepare For Semi-Final Showdown

North Korea's Naegohyang FC are in South Korea for their AFC Women's Champions League 2025-26 semi-final match against Suwon FC scheduled for May 20 at Suwon Sports Complex. This marks the first visit by North Korean athletes to South Korea since the International Table Tennis Federation's World Tour Grand Finals in Incheon in December 2018. Based in Pyongyang, Naegohyang FC compete in North Korea's top tier -- DPR Korea Women's Premier League. They defeated Ho Chi Minh City of Vietnam 3-0 in the quarter-final. Suwon FC Women, the reigning WK League champions, drubbed Wuhan Jiangda to make the semis. The winners of the match will take on either Melbourne City (Australia) or NTV Tokyo Verdy Beleza (Japan) in the final on May 23.

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AFC Women's Champions League semifinal 2026 Naegohyang Women's FC training-1
North Korea's Naegohyang Women's FC players warm up during a training session ahead of the AFC Women's Champions League semifinal match against South Korea's Suwon FC Women in Suwon, South Korea. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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AFC Womens Champions League semifinal 2026 training-Suwon FC Women
South Korea's Suwon FC Women players gather during a training session ahead of the AFC Women's Champions League semifinal match against North Korea's Naegohyang Women's FC in Suwon, South Korea. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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AFC Womens Champions League semifinal 2026 training-Suwon FC Women Kim Hye-ri
South Korea's Suwon FC Women Kim Hye-ri , left, and South Korea's Suwon FC Women Ji So-yun warm up during a training session ahead of the AFC Women's Champions League semifinal match against North Korea's Naegohyang Women's FC in Suwon, South Korea. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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AFC Womens Champions League semifinal 2026 North Koreas Naegohyang Womens FC training-
North Korea's Naegohyang Women's FC players prepare for a training session ahead of the AFC Women's Champions League semifinal match against South Korea's Suwon FC Women in Suwon, South Korea. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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AFC Womens Champions League semifinal 2026 training-Naegohyang Womens FC
North Korea's Naegohyang Women's FC players warm up during a training session ahead of the AFC Women's Champions League semifinal match against South Korea's Suwon FC Women in Suwon, South Korea. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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AFC Womens Champions League semifinal 2026 Naegohyang training-
North Korea's Naegohyang Women's FC players warm up during a training session ahead of the AFC Women's Champions League semifinal match against South Korea's Suwon FC Women in Suwon, South Korea. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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AFC Womens Champions League semifinal 2026 training-Naegohyang Womens FC coach Ri Yu Il
North Korea's Naegohyang Women's FC coach Ri Yu Il, center, speaks during a training session ahead of the AFC Women's Champions League semifinal match against South Korea's Suwon FC Women in Suwon, South Korea. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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AFC Womens Champions League semifinal 2026 training-Park Kil-young
South Korea's Suwon FC Women coach Park Kil-young attends a training session ahead of the AFC Women's Champions League semifinal match against North Korea's Naegohyang Women's FC in Suwon, South Korea. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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AFC Womens Champions League semifinal 2026 Australias Melbourne City FC players training-
Australia's Melbourne City FC players warm up during a training session ahead of the AFC Women's Champions League semifinal match against Japan's Tokyo Verdy Beleza in Suwon, South Korea. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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AFC Womens Champions League semifinal 2026 Melbourne City FC players training-
Australia's Melbourne City FC players warm up during a training session ahead of the AFC Women's Champions League semifinal match against Japan's Tokyo Verdy Beleza in Suwon, South Korea. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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AFC Womens Champions League semifinal 2026 training-Japans Tokyo Verdy Beleza Azusa Iwashimizu
Japan's Tokyo Verdy Beleza Azusa Iwashimizu speaks during a press conference ahead of the AFC Women's Champions League semifinal match against Australia's Melbourne City FC in Suwon, South Korea. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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