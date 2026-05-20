Naegohyang Vs Suwon FC, AFC Women's Champions League: North And South Korean Teams Prepare For Semi-Final Showdown
North Korea's Naegohyang FC are in South Korea for their AFC Women's Champions League 2025-26 semi-final match against Suwon FC scheduled for May 20 at Suwon Sports Complex. This marks the first visit by North Korean athletes to South Korea since the International Table Tennis Federation's World Tour Grand Finals in Incheon in December 2018. Based in Pyongyang, Naegohyang FC compete in North Korea's top tier -- DPR Korea Women's Premier League. They defeated Ho Chi Minh City of Vietnam 3-0 in the quarter-final. Suwon FC Women, the reigning WK League champions, drubbed Wuhan Jiangda to make the semis. The winners of the match will take on either Melbourne City (Australia) or NTV Tokyo Verdy Beleza (Japan) in the final on May 23.
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