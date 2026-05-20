NTRNeel Is Titled Dragon: Jr NTR Turns Assassin In Prashanth Neel’s Action Saga; Set For June 2027 Release

The glimpse of Dragon introduces the characters of the movie, with Anil Kapoor playing Narcotics Bureau chief Raghuveer Rathod. The video shows India's opium industry in pre and post-independent India. Jr NTR plays an assassin named Luger who wants to control the opium business. In one scene, he is seen standing atop a mountain with dead bodies around. He can be seen flaunting his chiselled body, giving a fierce look.