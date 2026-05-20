NTRNeel Is Titled Dragon: Jr NTR Turns Assassin In Prashanth Neel’s Action Saga; Set For June 2027 Release

Jr NTR's film with Prashanth Neel is titled Dragon.
The first glimpse of Jr NTR-starrer Dragon was released ahead of the actor's birthday.
The actioner will hit the screens on June 11, 2027.
The wait is finally over as the much-awaited first glimpse of #NTRNeel has been unveiled on Jr NTR's birthday eve. Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel's upcoming film, titled Dragon, promises to be a grand cinematic spectacle.
The first glimpse unveiled on May 19 is an explosive treat for Jr NTR's fans and truly extraordinary.
Dragon first glimpse out
On Tuesday night, Mythri Movie Makers shared the official glimpse of Dragon on their social media handles and YouTube channel.
The glimpse of Dragon introduces the characters of the movie, with Anil Kapoor playing Narcotics Bureau chief Raghuveer Rathod. The video shows India's opium industry in pre and post-independent India. Jr NTR plays an assassin named Luger who wants to control the opium business. In one scene, he is seen standing atop a mountain with dead bodies around. He can be seen flaunting his chiselled body, giving a fierce look.
Watch Dragon's first glimpse here.
Fans have gone gaga over Tarak's new avatar with a rugged beard and sharper features. He underwent a drastic physical transformation for his character. The actor has reportedly shed several kilos to get a leaner and toned physique.
Dragon cast
Apart from Jr NTR and Anil Kapoor, the action saga also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Biju Menon, Khushbu Sundar, Ashutosh Rana, Anshuman Pushkar, Sidhant Gupta, Guru Somasundaram, Rajeev Kanakala, Prabhas Srinu, Shatru, Shiva, and Bhimal Jeet Oberoi, among others.
Dragon release date
The movie, which marks Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel's maiden collaboration, is set for its theatrical debut on June 11, 2027. Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar and Kosaraju Harikrishna have backed Dragon under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers & NTR Arts.