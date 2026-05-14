NTRNeel: Makers Of Jr NTR Starrer Share Intriguing New Still Ahead Of First Glimpse Reveal

The makers of #NTRNeel are set to unveil the film’s first glimpse on May 19 at midnight, coinciding with NTR's birthday on May 20.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Published at:
Updated on:
Published at:
NTRNeel
NTRNeel makers share new still Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • On Thursday, the makers of #NTRNeel shared an intriguing still from the upcoming film.

  • This comes ahead of the film's first glimpse, which will be out on May 19.

  • NTR and Prashanth Neel have collaborated for the very first time for the film.

Jr NTR and filmmaker Prashanth Neel's upcoming film, tentatively titled #NTRNeel, is one of the highly anticipated projects. The makers are set to unveil the film's first glimpse on May 19 at midnight, coinciding with NTR's birthday on May 20.

A source revealed that, “There’s growing buzz within trade circles that the first glimpse of NTRNeel could be around 3-plus minutes long. If that turns out to be accurate, it clearly suggests the makers are aiming for a detailed world-building launch rather than a routine announcement asset. Naturally, this has only amplified the excitement around NTR’s birthday celebrations on May 20, especially with the glimpse expected to drop at midnight on May 19.”

Devara 2 - Instagram
Devara 2 Update: Producer Breaks Silence Amid Rumours Around Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor Sequel

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

NTRNeel new still

Ahead of #NTRNeel's first glimpse reveal, the makers today shared a picture of a man standing in the desert with a stick. This has piqued the audience's interest in what is about to unfold. They captioned the pic, “The calm before the ____Rest you know what to fill in the blank.#NTRNeel @tarak9999 #PrashanthNeel (sic).”

NTR-Neel release date locked - Instagram
NTR-Neel Release Date Locked: Jr NTR’s Intense First Glimpse To Drop Soon

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The film marks NTR and Prashanth Neel's maiden collaboration, and expectations have skyrocketed among fans. It is expected to be one of the biggest glimpse launches in recent times.

Related Content
Tara Sutaria Debut Ahead Of Toxic - Instagram
Cannes 2026 | Tara Sutaria To Make Festival Debut Ahead Of Toxic Release
Patriot faces censor issues - Wikipedia, X
Patriot Encounters Censor Board Scrutiny Ahead Of Release? Here's What Producer Anto Joseph Has To Say
NTR-Neel release date locked - Instagram
NTR-Neel Release Date Locked: Jr NTR’s Intense First Glimpse To Drop Soon
Sai Prashanth Pathi - null
Sai Prashanth Pathi- AI For Credit Risk: Architecting Explainable Machine Learning For A Regulated Era
Related Content

Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts have backed the film.

It was originally scheduled to debut in cinemas on June 25 this year, but it has been postponed to June 11, 2027.

Recently, Jr. NTR shared a picture on Instagram, showing off his chiselled back and biceps at a gym. "Built. Not bought. NTRNeel kumarmannava ntrneelfilm (sic)," he captioned the post.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories