NTRNeel: Makers Of Jr NTR Starrer Share Intriguing New Still Ahead Of First Glimpse Reveal

Summary of this article
On Thursday, the makers of #NTRNeel shared an intriguing still from the upcoming film.
This comes ahead of the film's first glimpse, which will be out on May 19.
NTR and Prashanth Neel have collaborated for the very first time for the film.
Jr NTR and filmmaker Prashanth Neel's upcoming film, tentatively titled #NTRNeel, is one of the highly anticipated projects. The makers are set to unveil the film's first glimpse on May 19 at midnight, coinciding with NTR's birthday on May 20.
A source revealed that, “There’s growing buzz within trade circles that the first glimpse of NTRNeel could be around 3-plus minutes long. If that turns out to be accurate, it clearly suggests the makers are aiming for a detailed world-building launch rather than a routine announcement asset. Naturally, this has only amplified the excitement around NTR’s birthday celebrations on May 20, especially with the glimpse expected to drop at midnight on May 19.”
NTRNeel new still
Ahead of #NTRNeel's first glimpse reveal, the makers today shared a picture of a man standing in the desert with a stick. This has piqued the audience's interest in what is about to unfold. They captioned the pic, “The calm before the ____Rest you know what to fill in the blank.#NTRNeel @tarak9999 #PrashanthNeel (sic).”
The film marks NTR and Prashanth Neel's maiden collaboration, and expectations have skyrocketed among fans. It is expected to be one of the biggest glimpse launches in recent times.
Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts have backed the film.
It was originally scheduled to debut in cinemas on June 25 this year, but it has been postponed to June 11, 2027.
Recently, Jr. NTR shared a picture on Instagram, showing off his chiselled back and biceps at a gym. "Built. Not bought. NTRNeel kumarmannava ntrneelfilm (sic)," he captioned the post.