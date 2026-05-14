NTRNeel: Makers Of Jr NTR Starrer Share Intriguing New Still Ahead Of First Glimpse Reveal

A source revealed that, “There’s growing buzz within trade circles that the first glimpse of NTRNeel could be around 3-plus minutes long. If that turns out to be accurate, it clearly suggests the makers are aiming for a detailed world-building launch rather than a routine announcement asset. Naturally, this has only amplified the excitement around NTR’s birthday celebrations on May 20, especially with the glimpse expected to drop at midnight on May 19.”