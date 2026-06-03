Ranveer Singh Don 3 Exit Row Deepens As Producers Guild Issues Strong Warning

Producers Guild flags rising concerns over last-minute film project exits.
Ranveer Singh Don 3 dispute remains central to industry discussions.
Guild warns disruptions can impact hundreds of crew livelihoods.
The Ranveer Singh Don 3 exit controversy has entered a fresh phase after the Producers Guild of India issued a statement addressing concerns over last-minute withdrawals from film projects. Although no actor was named directly, the statement arrived amid the ongoing dispute involving Ranveer Singh and Excel Entertainment, making it one of Bollywood's most closely watched industry developments.
Producers Guild raises concerns over last-minute project exits
The Producers Guild confirmed that formal complaints had been received from member companies, including Excel Entertainment and Panorama Studios International. According to the organisation, a growing pattern of talent, directors and technicians stepping away from projects shortly before filming has become a serious concern for producers.
In its statement, it was noted by the Producers Guild that several projects had faced disruption just days before principal photography. The organisation further stated that such actions could result in significant financial losses and create challenges for everyone involved in the filmmaking process.
Ranveer Singh Don 3 dispute remains in focus
The statement has drawn attention because it comes amid the ongoing Don 3 dispute between Ranveer Singh and Excel Entertainment. Reports suggest that multiple rounds of industry-level discussions were held after concerns were raised over the actor's departure from the project.
The disagreement later escalated when the matter reached the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). Following a non-cooperation directive issued by the body, Ranveer Singh reportedly responded through a legal notice challenging the move.
The Producers Guild also emphasised that project disruptions can affect more than just producers. It was stated by the organisation that reputational damage, loss of credibility and uncertainty for hundreds of crew members could follow when projects are delayed or disrupted unexpectedly.
Guild calls for dialogue over confrontation
While expressing concern, the Guild clarified that it was not advocating restrictions or bans within the industry. Instead, support was reiterated for a fair and collaborative business environment. The body also urged all stakeholders to resolve disagreements through dialogue and mutual understanding.
The controversy continues to unfold as the industry awaits further developments regarding Don 3 and the broader discussions surrounding professional commitments in Bollywood.