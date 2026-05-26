Ranveer Singh-Farhan Akhtar Don 3 Fallout Explained | How A Film Exit Turned Into ₹ 45 Crore Row And FWICE Ban

Aishani Biswas
Aishani Biswas
Published at:

Ranveer Singh-Farhan Akhtar Don 3 fallout has moved far beyond a casting change. What began as a reported disagreement over scripts and schedules has now escalated into a ₹ 45 crore dispute, an FWICE non-cooperation directive and one of Bollywood’s most closely watched industry conflicts.

Don 3
Ranveer Singh-Farhan Akhtar Don 3 fallout explained Photo: IMDb
Summary of this article

  • Ranveer Singh-Farhan Akhtar Don 3 fallout escalated from creative disputes to an industry-wide controversy.

  • FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive after repeated communication attempts reportedly failed.

  • Producers claimed nearly Rs 45 crore losses linked to Don 3 pre-production spending.

Ranveer Singh-Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 fallout has become far more than a disagreement over a film. What began with excitement around a major franchise reboot has now evolved into an industry-wide dispute involving producers, trade bodies and serious financial claims. With the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issuing a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh, the conflict has raised uncomfortable questions about accountability, contracts and power dynamics inside Bollywood.

When Don 3 was announced in 2023 with Ranveer stepping into a role once played by Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, anticipation was immediate. A glossy announcement promo positioned the film as one of Excel Entertainment’s biggest projects. But after the initial buzz, the project slipped into silence.

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Months later, reports emerged that the collaboration had collapsed.

How the Don 3 dispute escalated

At the centre of the disagreement are sharply different versions of events.

Ranveer Singh’s camp reportedly maintained that Don 3 had not reached creative readiness. Concerns were said to have existed around the absence of a bound script, unresolved story elements and broader project management issues. There were also reports suggesting dissatisfaction over production delays and uncertainty surrounding the film’s development.

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Another reported flashpoint involved allegations that Excel Entertainment explored alternate casting possibilities while Ranveer remained attached to the project.

Excel Entertainment, however, disputes that narrative.

According to producers, the script was developed and shared progressively and discussions happened with Ranveer fully involved in the process.

Why Farhan Akhtar took the matter to FWICE

The dispute became more serious once financial claims entered the conversation.

According to FWICE Chief Advisor Ashoke Pandit, extensive pre-production had already been completed before Ranveer exited. Pandit stated that Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani personally met the federation and presented audited records of expenditure, including hotel reservations, overseas travel bookings, location recce costs and arrangements involving more than 200 workers.

The producers reportedly incurred losses of nearly Rs 45 crore after Ranveer withdrew from the film just weeks before the unit was expected to leave for the shoot.

The complaint first reached the Producers Guild of India, where attempts at mediation reportedly failed to produce a breakthrough. The matter was then formally escalated to FWICE.

What is FWICE and what does the directive mean?

FWICE is one of the film industry’s largest worker bodies, representing thousands of technicians and craft unions.

A non-cooperation directive does not function like a legal ban. Instead, it signals that union members and affiliated workers are collectively advised not to participate in projects involving the concerned individual until the dispute is addressed.

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According to Pandit, multiple reminders were issued asking Ranveer to appear before the film body. It was later communicated by the actor’s representatives that the federation was not the appropriate forum for what they considered a contractual matter and that legal channels would be more suitable.

That response appears to have become the turning point.

Pandit stated that the directive was issued not merely because of the Don 3 exit, but because the federation believed its process had not been respected.

Ranveer Singh later responded through an official statement. Respect for the film fraternity and the Don franchise was expressed by his team, while it was emphasised that silence had been consciously maintained to preserve dignity and avoid fuelling speculation.

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As of May 25, both sides remain firm. No replacement casting or revised timeline for Don 3 has been announced, leaving the future of the franchise and Ranveer’s immediate industry relationships under intense scrutiny.

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