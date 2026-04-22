Dhurandhar: Making Of Ranveer Singh-Starrer To Release In Theatres This Year - Report

Summary of this article
Making Dhurandhar likely to release in theatres and OTT.
It will feature exclusive BTS footage and interviews with the cast and Aditya Dhar.
Both films in the franchise have collectively crossed the Rs 3,000 crore mark worldwide
After the phenomenal success of Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, filmmaker Aditya Dhar is reportedly planning to expand the franchise. Both films in the franchise have collectively crossed the Rs 3,000 crore mark worldwide, a major milestone for an Indian film franchise. Dhar is planning a first-of-its-kind theatrical release of a behind-the-scenes (BTS) film. Making of the Dhurandhar universe will also feature cast interviews, making it a full-fledged feature film.
Dhurandhar BTS film theatrical release
Hindustan Times quoted a source saying, “The craze for Dhurandhar is so immense that the makers have decided to turn even the making of the film into a spectacle. All the BTS footage and cast interviews will be compiled into a full-length feature film.”
The source further revealed that the making of Dhurandhar will be released in theatres in the last quarter of 2026, followed by an OTT release. Also, it will be the first Bollywood BTS film to be released in theatres.
“They are not doing any media interactions yet because their first interviews will be part of this BTS film, which will be released directly in theatres. It’s a first for any Indian film, and the makers are ensuring that no BTS footage is leaked on social media before the film’s release,” the source added.
However, there has been no official confirmation yet.
Dhurandhar 2 OTT deal
Dhurandhar 2 has collected Rs 1,761.88 crore worldwide in 34 days. It has reportedly locked a massive Rs 155 crore digital deal with JioHotstar, and is likely to stream in late May or early June 2026. The first part is available to stream on Netflix.
The OTT release date of Dhurandhar 2 is yet to be announced.