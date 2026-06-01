Blast At Hanwha Aerospace's Facility Leaves 5 Dead In South Korea

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Devabrata Dutta
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The two survivors managed to escape the facility without assistance, though one sustained serious burns. Authorities said the victims' bodies had been severely damaged in the blast, making identification difficult

Hanwha Aerospace
Representative Image Photo: Hanwha Aerospace
Summary of this article

  • Explosion at Hanwha Aerospace’s Daejeon facility renews safety concerns

  • Daejeon plant develops rocket engines, propellants and defence technologies

  • South Korea orders investigation after latest accident at defence site

Five people have been killed and two others injured after an explosion triggered a fire at a Hanwha Aerospace facility in Daejeon, South Korea, on Monday morning, local fire authorities confirmed, Reuters reported.

Yonhap News Agency earlier reported that emergency services received around 30 calls at approximately 10.59am local time reporting a loud blast and thick black smoke rising from the plant, which sits roughly 150 kilometres south of Seoul. Fire authorities brought the blaze under control by 11.49am, though a Hanwha representative told AFP that the exact circumstances and extent of the damage had not yet been fully determined at that point.

The two survivors managed to escape the facility without assistance, though one sustained serious burns. Authorities said the victims' bodies had been severely damaged in the blast, making identification difficult.

Police and fire officials believe the explosion occurred on the first floor of the factory and suspect it may have involved propellant-related materials, though the precise cause remains under investigation.

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The Daejeon facility produces large propulsion engines and handles rocket propellants, and is also used for research and development in advanced weapons technologies and space-related systems.

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Hanwha Aerospace is one of South Korea's leading defence manufacturers, producing weapons systems, artillery and aerospace components. The Daejeon plant has a troubled history with similar incidents — rocket propellant explosions at the same facility in 2018 and 2019 caused eight casualties combined.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung was briefed on the accident and ordered authorities to mobilise all available resources to respond. He also called for a thorough investigation into the cause and directed officials to put in place measures to prevent a recurrence.

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