Naegohyang 2-1 Suwon, AFC Women’s Champions League: Rain‑Soaked Crowd Cheers As North Koreans Rally To Reach Final

South and North Korean joint cheering squads are seen during the AFC Women's Champions League semifinal between North Korea's Naegohyang Women's FC and South Korea's Suwon FC in Suwon, South Korea, Wednesday, May 20, 2026. | Photo: Jo Sung-bong/Newsis via AP

South and North Korean joint cheering squads are seen during the AFC Women's Champions League semifinal between North Korea's Naegohyang Women's FC and South Korea's Suwon FC in Suwon, South Korea, Wednesday, May 20, 2026. | Photo: Jo Sung-bong/Newsis via AP