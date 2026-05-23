Naegohyang FC 1-0 Tokyo ‌Verdy Beleza, AFC Women's Champions League Final: North Korean Side Lift Title In Suwon

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Associated Press
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At a continental level, North Korea won the 2024 Women’s Asian Cup and the 2024 and 2026 U-17 tournament

Naegohyang Womens FCs
Naegohyang Women's FC's players celebrate on the podium after winning the AFC Women's Champions League soccer final match against Tokyo Verdy Beleza. Photo: AP/Ahn Young-joon
Summary of this article

  • Kim Kyong Yong scored the only goal of the game just before HT

  • The triumph continues unprecedented success for North Korea in women’s football

  • At a continental level, North Korea won the 2024 Women’s Asian Cup and the 2024 and 2026 U-17 tournament

North Korea’s Naegohyang FC defeated Tokyo Verdy Beleza 1-0 to win football's Asian Women’s Champions League on Saturday in the South Korean city of Suwon.

Kim Kyong Yong scored the only goal of the game, her fourth of the tournament, just before halftime.

The North Korean international forward, who also scored the winning goal in the semifinal win over South Korea’s Suwon FC on Wednesday, shot home from inside the area after receiving the ball from Kim Jung who broke free of the Japanese defense.

Watched by a sparse crowd at Suwon Sports Complex, just south of Seoul, the team from Pyongyang had more chances than Tokyo in what was a tight game and deserved to win just the second edition of the 12-team continental tournament, following Wuhan Jiangda’s triumph a year earlier.

The triumph continues unprecedented success for North Korea in women’s football. In 2024, the national team won both the U-20 and U-17 World Cups, and successfully defended the latter in 2025.

At a continental level, North Korea won the 2024 Women’s Asian Cup and the 2024 and 2026 U-17 tournament.

“We don’t have enough time to explain the evolution of our national football programs,” Naegohyang head coach Ri Yu Il said prior to the final.

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North Korea's Naegohyang Women's FC players celebrate after defeating South Korea's Suwon FC in their AFC Women's Champions League semifinal match in Suwon, South Korea, Wednesday, May 20, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
North Korea's Naegohyang Women's FC players warm up during a training session ahead of the AFC Women's Champions League semifinal match against South Korea's Suwon FC Women in Suwon, South Korea. - | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
North Korea's Naegohyang Women's FC head coach Ri Yu Il, center left, and his player Kim Kyong Yong, center right, attend a press conference at Suwon Sports Complex in Suwon Tuesday, May 19, 2026, ahead of the Women's Asian Champions League semi-final football match against South Korea's Suwon FC Women. - | Photo: Jung Yeon-je/Pool Photo via AP
Japan footballers in action during AFC U20 Asian Cup 2026 in Thailand. - AFC

“We have a specialized player development system. Players are well-trained from a young age and as they grow older, they contribute to good performances at AFC or FIFA competitions.”

At a continental level, North Korea won the 2024 Women’s Asian Cup and the 2024 and 2026 U-17 tournament.

“We don’t have enough time to explain the evolution of our national football programs,” Naegohyang head coach Ri Yu Il said prior to the final.

“We have a specialized player development system. Players are well-trained from a young age and as they grow older, they contribute to good performances at AFC or FIFA competitions.”

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