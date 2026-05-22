LSG Vs PBKS Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Today’s Indian Premier League Match

LSG face PBKS at the Ekana Stadium on Saturday in IPL 2026 Match 68
LSG are already eliminated from IPL 2026, while PBKS are still alive, needing a win
Find out match facts and information for the LSG vs PBKS fixture
Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings head into their final league-stage clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 with both teams experiencing very different campaigns. LSG are already out of playoff contention after managing only a handful of wins this season, while PBKS still remain mathematically alive in the race despite a poor run in recent matches.
The match will be played at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, a venue that has generally produced slower surfaces and lower-scoring contests this season. In five IPL 2026 matches played here so far, only one game has crossed the 200-run mark, highlighting how challenging batting has been at the venue.
Despite their inconsistent results, Lucknow’s batting unit has produced impressive individual numbers throughout the tournament. Mitchell Marsh has been among their standout performers and remains close to 1500 IPL runs overall, while Nicholas Pooran continues to be one of the most destructive middle-order batters in the competition.
However, LSG’s biggest issue has been their inability to control games in the middle and death overs. They have lost several close contests after strong starts, including heavy defeats earlier in the season. Their head-to-head record against Punjab Kings is also perfectly balanced, with both teams winning three matches each in previous IPL meetings.
Punjab Kings, meanwhile, began IPL 2026 strongly and even spent time at the top of the points table earlier in the season. At one stage, PBKS had six wins from their opening seven matches and looked like genuine title contenders.
However, their campaign lost momentum dramatically after consecutive defeats in the second half of the tournament. The batting has remained dependent on quick starts from Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh, while Shreyas Iyer has been the most consistent middle-order batter for the side.
PBKS will also rely heavily on Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal on a Lucknow surface expected to assist slower bowlers again. With both teams possessing explosive batting lineups but inconsistent bowling attacks, the contest could depend heavily on how teams handle the difficult middle overs at Ekana.
LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Match Facts
Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Ekana Stadium, Lucknow
Date: Saturday, May 23, 2026
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Captains: Rishabh Pant (LSG), Shreyas Iyer (PBKS)
On-field Umpires: Vinod Seshan, Kaushik Gandhi
Third Umpire: Ajitesh Argal
Current Standings: LSG – 10th, PBKS – 5th
LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Head-to-Head
Matches Played: 7
PBKS Wins: 4
LSG Wins: 3
LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Squads
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Himmat Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Mohammed Shami, Aiden Markram, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Matthew Breetzke, Arjun Tendulkar, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Naman Tiwari, Avesh Khan
Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Suryansh Shedge, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Musheer Khan, Praveen Dubey, Ben Dwarshuis, Marco Jansen, Mitchell Owen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Nehal Wadhera, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad