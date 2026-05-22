SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 67 At Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi Stadium
SunRisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bat first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a high-pressure IPL 2026 encounter at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. With a top-two finish still mathematically possible, SRH opted for an aggressive approach on a batting-friendly surface in Hyderabad. Pat Cummins backed his explosive top order featuring Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen to put up a massive total against one of the strongest bowling attacks of the season. For RCB, skipper Rajat Patidar is back in the squad after missing the last match due to an injury.
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Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.
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