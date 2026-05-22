SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 67 At Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi Stadium

SunRisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bat first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a high-pressure IPL 2026 encounter at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. With a top-two finish still mathematically possible, SRH opted for an aggressive approach on a batting-friendly surface in Hyderabad. Pat Cummins backed his explosive top order featuring Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen to put up a massive total against one of the strongest bowling attacks of the season. For RCB, skipper Rajat Patidar is back in the squad after missing the last match due to an injury.

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Indian Premier League: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins flips the coing as former cricketer and commentator Ravi Shastri looks on during toss ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Hyderabad, Telangana. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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Indian Premier League: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's players enter the ground before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Hyderabad, Telangana. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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Indian Premier League: SRH vs RCB
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Hyderabad, Telangana. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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Indian Premier League: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma, left and Travis Head run between the wickets to score during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Hyderabad, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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Indian Premier League 2026 Travis Head
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head bowled out by Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Rasikh Dar during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Hyderabad, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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Sunrisers Hyderabads Abhishek Sharma celebrates his fifty runs
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Hyderabad, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Hyderabad, Telangana. | Photo: PTI /Salman Ali
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Ishan Kishan Indian Premier League 2026
Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Ishan Kishan plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Hyderabad, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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Heinrich Klaasen Indian Premier League 2026
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Hyderabad, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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