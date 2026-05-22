SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 67 At Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi Stadium

Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins flips the coing as former cricketer and commentator Ravi Shastri looks on during toss ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Hyderabad, Telangana. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali

1/8 Royal Challengers Bengaluru's players enter the ground before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Hyderabad, Telangana. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali





2/8 Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Hyderabad, Telangana. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali





3/8 Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma, left and Travis Head run between the wickets to score during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Hyderabad, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.





4/8 Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head bowled out by Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Rasikh Dar during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Hyderabad, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.





5/8 Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Hyderabad, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.





6/8 Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Hyderabad, Telangana. | Photo: PTI /Salman Ali





7/8 Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Ishan Kishan plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Hyderabad, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.





8/8 Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Hyderabad, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.





