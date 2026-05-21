Mohsin Naqvi Meets Iran FM Araghchi In Tehran As Pakistan Pushes US-Iran Talks

Mohsin Naqvi met Abbas Araghchi in Tehran to discuss indirect US-Iran negotiations.
Reports suggested Army Chief Asim Munir could also visit Tehran amid Pakistan’s mediation push.
Iran warned of wider conflict if attacks resume despite an ongoing ceasefire extension.
Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Tehran on Thursday to discuss issues related to the US-Iran peace talks, as reports emerged about a possible visit by Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir to the Iranian capital.
Naqvi arrived in Tehran on Wednesday on his second visit in less than a week as Pakistan stepped up efforts to help bridge differences between Washington and Tehran and prevent further conflict in the region.
According to PTI, Araghchi and Naqvi discussed the indirect Iran-US negotiations during a meeting held in Tehran on Thursday morning. Iran’s official news agency IRNA reported that the talks focused on the ongoing diplomatic process between Tehran and Washington.
State-run Press TV reported that Munir was “set to visit Tehran on Thursday as Islamabad ramps up Iran-US mediation efforts”. There was no immediate comment from Pakistan regarding either Naqvi’s ongoing visit or the possible trip by the army chief.
During his second visit to Tehran within a week, Naqvi also met President Masoud Pezeshkian, Iran’s interior minister and other senior officials.
According to PTI, Pezeshkian and Naqvi discussed the latest regional developments, bilateral relations and the status of diplomatic consultations linked to the ongoing indirect talks between Iran and the United States.
The two sides stressed the need for continued political consultations and stronger regional cooperation while reviewing developments related to the negotiations, diplomatic initiatives and efforts aimed at promoting regional stability and security, IRNA reported.
Pezeshkian praised Pakistan’s “positions, support and efforts” in backing regional stability, security and cooperation, and emphasised the importance of expanding bilateral relations and maintaining political coordination between Tehran and Islamabad.
Naqvi conveyed the messages and views of Pakistani officials regarding ongoing regional developments and “the importance of continuing the path of dialogue and mutual understanding”, PTI reported.
The US and Israel launched coordinated attacks on Iran on February 28, assassinating senior Iranian officials and commanders while also targeting civilian infrastructure, residential areas, educational institutions and historical and cultural sites.
In response, Iranian forces launched hundreds of drones and missiles at what Tehran described as sensitive and strategic American and Israeli targets across the region.
On April 8, Tehran and Washington agreed to a two-week ceasefire brokered by Pakistan, followed by negotiations aimed at permanently ending the conflict. However, the talks remained inconclusive. At the end of the two-week period, US President Donald Trump extended the ceasefire without announcing a deadline.
Naqvi’s latest visit came after Trump warned on Tuesday that strikes could resume within days if no agreement was reached. He had said a day earlier that Gulf Arab leaders asked him at the “11th hour” to hold off on an attack.
Araghchi, meanwhile, warned that a “return to war will feature many more surprises”.
Separately, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards warned that any further attack on Iran would “lead to a conflict that extends far beyond the borders of West Asia”.
Both Munir and Naqvi visited Tehran last month and held talks with senior Iranian leaders. However, despite Pakistan’s continued diplomatic efforts, Iran and the US have so far failed to bridge their differences.
Pakistan last month also hosted a rare high-level interaction between the two sides, but the talks ended without a breakthrough, according to PTI.
(With inputs from PTI)