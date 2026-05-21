Police Arrested Bageerath, He Did Not Surrender: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy stated that Bageerath was arrested by police and did not surrender voluntarily.
The CM emphasised that the accused was nabbed in a targeted operation, countering narratives suggesting he had surrendered before authorities.
The statement comes amid growing scrutiny on the state government’s handling of high-profile criminals and underworld elements.
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday categorically stated that notorious criminal Bageerath was arrested by the police and did not surrender on his own.
Addressing the media, the Chief Minister clarified that Bageerath was nabbed in a well-planned police operation. He rejected reports and claims circulating in some sections that the accused had voluntarily surrendered before the authorities.
Revanth Reddy asserted that the Telangana Police acted swiftly and effectively to bring the wanted criminal into custody. He said the government is committed to maintaining strict law and order and that no criminal will be allowed to escape the long arm of the law through dramatic or staged surrenders.
The case has generated significant attention in the state, with the opposition and certain sections questioning the exact circumstances of Bageerath’s arrest. The Chief Minister’s statement aims to put an end to the speculation and reinforce the narrative of proactive policing by the state government.