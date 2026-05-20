Mamata Says BJP Will Be ‘Removed From Centre’; Abhishek Defies Demolition Notice

Mamata Banerjee claimed the BJP would soon be “removed from power in Delhi” while accusing the party of undermining constitutional values.
Abhishek Banerjee said he would not bow to intimidation after receiving a demolition notice over alleged unauthorised construction at his Kolkata residence.
The TMC announced protests against alleged forced eviction of hawkers and what it termed the BJP’s “bulldozer culture” in the state.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will soon be "removed from power in Delhi," according to a scathing attack on the party by former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday. Her nephew, Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee, who recently received a demolition notice over alleged unauthorised construction, declared that he would not submit to any kind of intimidation.
"This government is tampering with our constitutional ideas and values," Mamata claimed, criticising the Suvendu Adhikari-led state government. She also suggested that the BJP, which leads the country's ruling National Democratic Alliance, will lose power in the Centre in the near future. "BJP will be removed from power in Delhi in coming days," she remarked.
Abhishek, the TMC's national general secretary, also attended the meeting that Mamata led. He responded to the notice that the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) had sent him, ordering him to demolish "unauthorised parts" of his south Kolkata home.
The TMC leader said, "Let them do whatever they want... raze down my home, send notice; I won't bow down over these things. Come what may, fight will continue against BJP."
Additionally, Abhishek made fun of Chief Minister Adhikari by bringing up the contentious Narada sting operation from 2014, while the latter was still a member of the TMC. "Our state had many chief ministers but none like the current one. The one who was seen taking money on camera has been made CM," the TMC parliamentary said.
The gathering coincided with the TMC's plans to begin a series of protests against hawkers being forcibly evicted on May 21 and what it refers to as "bulldozer culture unleashed by BJP." Three places in and around Kolkata—near Ballygunge, Howrah Junction, and the Sealdah railway station—will host the protests.