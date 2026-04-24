Assembly Elections 2026: 10 Interesting Battles In Bengal Phase

As the sun sets over the Hooghly on April 29, the 142 seats will not just represent numbers in a tally, they will represent the collective sigh of a region that has seen it all, yet still believes that a single ink-stained finger can change the world. At the end of the day, it will not be just about who won the most seats in North 24 Parganas or Howrah, it will be about whether the "City of Joy" still believes in the status quo, or if the winds of change have finally blown through the narrowest gullies of Kolkata.