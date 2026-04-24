Assembly Elections 2026: 10 Interesting Battles In Bengal Phase

From the quiet tea stalls of Bhabanipur to the gates of Barrackpore’s jute mills, the second phase of the Bengal election is a battle for the very soul of the 'para'.

Pritha Mukherjee
Pritha Mukherjee
Updated on:
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Bengal Elections 2026
10 Interesting Battles In Bengal Phase 2. Photo: PTI
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • It isn’t just about who wins the most seats in North 24 Parganas or Howrah, but whether the "City of Joy" still believes in status quo

  • Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is seeking to retain her home turf

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently held a major rally in Nadia

This phase is the "Final Battle for the Soul." If Phase 1 was about the rural heartland, Phase 2 is about the Urban Fortress. It is about the "Jhalmuri" politics—spicy, tangy, and uniquely Bengali.

This election is not just about party symbols; it is about the very validity of their identity. Following a massive voter roll revision, millions—a staggering majority of them women found their names "under adjudication" or deleted entirely. In the Matua heartlands, the vote is no longer just a democratic right; it is a desperate assertion of belonging. You’ll see it in the eyes of the elderly women clutching worn documents in the queue, hoping the machine accepts their thumbprint so they aren't erased from the story of the state they call home.

As the sun sets over the Hooghly on April 29, the 142 seats will not just represent numbers in a tally, they will represent the collective sigh of a region that has seen it all, yet still believes that a single ink-stained finger can change the world. At the end of the day, it will not be just about who won the most seats in North 24 Parganas or Howrah, it will be about whether the "City of Joy" still believes in the status quo, or if the winds of change have finally blown through the narrowest gullies of Kolkata.

All India Trinamool Congress (Trinamool) claims The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is “not Bengali”. Breaking this perception, BJP candidate Rakesh Singh, Kolkata Port Assembly constituency in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections held a morning procession following traditional Bengali customs, women wore sarees, carrying fish in their hands, while campaigning door to door on the day of Bengali New Year. - PTI
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On April 29, the cacophony of Kolkata is going to change. The iconic yellow taxis and the rhythmic clang of the streetcars make way for a different sound: the heavy, expectant silence of a city deciding its destiny. Phase 2 of the Bengal Election is not just a logistical exercise; it is a high-stakes drama playing out in the neighbourhoods that define the Bengali identity.

The focus in the Second Phase shifts heavily towards South Bengal, including Kolkata, Nadia, North 24 Parganas, and parts of Hooghly and Howrah.

1. Bhabanipur

The most watched seat of the election. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (TMC) is seeking to retain her home turf and will be joining a march here as part of her final campaign push.

2. Krishnanagar Uttar

A critical battleground in Nadia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently held a major rally here, emphasising upon issues like the CAA and infiltration. It is a key test for the BJP's influence in the border regions.

3. Bidhannagar  

Covering the Salt Lake area, this urban seat is a prestige battle for both parties. It often serves as a bellwether for the mood of the urban, educated middle class in the greater Kolkata region.

4. Jadavpur  

Historically a "giant-killer" constituency, it remains a stronghold for intellectual and student-led politics. Mamata Banerjee is addressing major rallies here to consolidate her South Kolkata base.

Bhabanipur is set to host the most high-voltage clash in this year's Bengal assembly elections. - Sandipan Chatterjee
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5. Barrackpore

A volatile industrial belt characterised by its jute mills and a diverse workforce. Control over the "voter-heavy" Barrackpore region is seen as essential for any party hoping to dominate North 24 Parganas.

6. Ballygunge

A key seat in South Kolkata where the Left Front is making a concerted effort to regain relevance. CPIM state secretary Mohammad Salim has been leading major roadshows here, making it a three-cornered contest to watch.

7. Howrah

As a major industrial and transit hub, Howrah is central to the second phase. PM Modi is scheduled for a roadshow here, highlighting its strategic importance for the BJP.

8. Kamarhati

A stronghold for the TMC, but one that has seen intense campaigning from the Left and BJP. It is known for high-octane political rhetoric and is a crucial seat for maintaining the TMC's "Kolkata fringe" dominance.

9. Khardaha

Nitin Nabin (BJP) has been leading roadshows here, signalling the BJP’s intent to breach the TMC’s traditional North 24 Parganas fortress.

10. Chowringhee

Representing the commercial and historical heart of Kolkata, this seat is vital for the TMC’s "Kolkata Throne" narrative. Mamata Banerjee has prioritised this area in her final campaign push.

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