What’s The Buzz In Mamata’s Constituency?

“In Bhabanipur, politics is unilinear. The religion card being played by the BJP will not change that,” says Umesh Kashyap, a fruit vendor, who runs a busy shop at Roy Street Crossing, Ward 70. “Most people I know from this ward voted for Modiji during the Lok Sabha elections, and they will vote for Didi in the assembly elections. When our councillor was in the BJP, we voted for the BJP. Since he joined the TMC, we vote for the TMC. But beyond all of that, even though I am not a voter here, it is because of Mamata Banerjee, we receive all the help, aid and support possible. The Gujarati vote might go to the BJP, but most of the ‘non-Bengali support’ has shifted to Didi, because of all the work she has done.”