Mamata Banerjee Trails Suvendu Adhikari by 1,558 Votes in Early Bhabanipur Count

TMC chief falls behind BJP rival after initial rounds as counting progresses under tight security

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
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West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Photo: PTI
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Mamata Banerjee is trailing by 1,558 votes in Bhabanipur after early rounds of counting.

    Suvendu Adhikari has taken the lead, reversing initial trends in the constituency.

    Counting for the West Bengal Assembly Elections continues amid heightened security across centres.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is trailing BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari by 1,558 votes in the Bhabanipur assembly constituency, according to early trends from the Election Commission on Monday.

The reversal comes after Banerjee had initially taken the lead in the first round of counting, indicating a shift in early voting patterns as more rounds are tallied.

Counting of votes for the high-stakes West Bengal Assembly Elections is currently underway across centres in the state, with authorities deploying tight security arrangements to ensure a smooth process.

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BY Outlook News Desk

Bhabanipur remains one of the most closely watched constituencies in the state, with the contest between Banerjee and Adhikari seen as a key political face-off between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Officials said trends may fluctuate in the initial rounds, with clearer leads expected to emerge as counting progresses.

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