Real Madrid 4-2 Athletic Bilbao, La Liga 2025-26: Carvajal, Alaba Bid Adieu As Blancos Finish Season With Win
In their final match of the La Liga 2025-26 season on May 23, Real Madrid secured a 4-2 victory over Athletic Bilbao at the Santiago Bernabeu. The match served as a farewell for legendary Dani Carvajal and David Alaba. Real Madrid took an early lead through Gonzalo García in the 11th minute, assisted by a pinpoint long ball from Carvajal. Jude Bellingham doubled the lead before halftime with a stunning left-footed volley, though Athletic’s Gorka Guruzeta narrowed the gap before the break. In the second half, Kylian Mbappe extended the lead to 3-1, securing his 25th goal of the campaign and his second consecutive Pichichi Trophy. After Alaba and Carvajal were substituted, to emotional tributes, Brahim Díaz added a fourth goal for Madrid in the 88th minute. Urget Izeta scored a late goal for Athletic in stoppage time, but the night belonged to the retiring legends, marking a poignant end to their illustrious careers at the club.
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