Real Madrid 4-2 Athletic Bilbao, La Liga 2025-26: Carvajal, Alaba Bid Adieu As Blancos Finish Season With Win

In their final match of the La Liga 2025-26 season on May 23, Real Madrid secured a 4-2 victory over Athletic Bilbao at the Santiago Bernabeu. The match served as a farewell for legendary Dani Carvajal and David Alaba. Real Madrid took an early lead through Gonzalo García in the 11th minute, assisted by a pinpoint long ball from Carvajal. Jude Bellingham doubled the lead before halftime with a stunning left-footed volley, though Athletic’s Gorka Guruzeta narrowed the gap before the break. In the second half, Kylian Mbappe extended the lead to 3-1, securing his 25th goal of the campaign and his second consecutive Pichichi Trophy. After Alaba and Carvajal were substituted, to emotional tributes, Brahim Díaz added a fourth goal for Madrid in the 88th minute. Urget Izeta scored a late goal for Athletic in stoppage time, but the night belonged to the retiring legends, marking a poignant end to their illustrious careers at the club.

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Dani Carvajal La Liga: Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao
Real Madrid's players throw Dani Carvajal after playing the last game for the club after a La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Athletic in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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David Alaba La Liga: Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid
Real Madrid's players throw David Alaba after playing the last game for the club after a La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Athletic in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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La Liga Soccer Match: Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Dani Carvajal
Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal ewalks ith his son during a farawell ceremony afyer his last macth for the club after a La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Athletic in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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La Liga Soccer Match: Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid David Alaba
Real Madrid's David Alaba waves to the fans after playing the last game for the club after a La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Athletic in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, May 23, 2026. () | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Spain Soccer La Liga: Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Dani Carvajal
Real Madrid's head coach Alvaro Arbeloa hugs Dani Carvajal as he played the last match for his team during a La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Athletic in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Spain Soccer La Liga: Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid
Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz celebrates after scoring during a La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Athletic in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, May 23, 2026. () | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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La Liga 2025-26: Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe shoots during a La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Athletic in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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La Liga 2025-26: Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, right,celebrates after scoring during a La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Athletic in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Spain La Liga Soccer Match: Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring during a La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Athletic in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Spain La Liga Soccer Match: Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid
Realk Madrid players celebrate after scoring during a La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Athletic in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Spanish La Liga Soccer Match: Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao
Athletic Bilbao's Andoni Gorosabel guards Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe during a La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Athletic in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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