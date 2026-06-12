BJP Faces ‘Problem of Plenty’ in Bengal As Party Workers Rush To Switch Sides

TMC leaders and workers are increasingly shifting to BJP after the party’s victory in West Bengal.
The BJP is focusing on training new entrants to align them with its ideology and organisational discipline.
Political realignment in Bengal had begun before elections, with several TMC leaders already in touch with the BJP.
With the Bharatiya Janata Party's historic victory in West Bengal, the party is facing an unusual issue- the problem of plenty. The Trinamool Congress is fracturing and it is becoming evident for all that the workers are also flipping. It happened when the TMC won defeating the CPI-M and it’s happening now that the BJP has defeated the TMC.
This presents a new organisational challenge for the party. One they did not expect. While they intend to bring everyone who is prepared to come into their fold, the challenge lies in ensuring they integrate seamlessly into the party.
Soon after its electoral victory, the saffron party had temporarily halted the induction of new members. However, the senior leadership now appears keen to expand the organisation, believing that the party can provide meaningful opportunities to a new generation of political workers and emerging cadres.
Senior party sources maintain that it would be incorrect to assume that all political workers in the state have engaged in unruly conduct in the past, and there remains considerable scope to bring in individuals who can contribute positively to the organisation.
The party is now looking to induct individuals from grassroots networks as well as mid-level leadership structures, particularly those who have played a constructive and active role within society. However, the leadership recognises that simply bringing in new members will not be enough. These individuals must first be familiarised with the BJP’s organisational structure, working methods, ideological foundations, and internal discipline to ensure their seamless integration into the party framework.
A senior BJP leader said the party does not want to replicate the Trinamool Congress’s style of functioning. “The BJP has its own organisational culture and way of working. It is important that those joining the party first understand that framework and gradually adapt to the BJP’s discipline, ideology, and work culture,” the leader said.
According to senior party sources, the BJP is currently working on a specialised strategy for the next phase of organisational expansion in West Bengal. The primary objective is to systematically align new cadres and incoming leaders with the party’s policies, ideological orientation, and established work culture. With the party now in a position of power, there is a growing emphasis on ensuring that both existing office-bearers and new members adhere strictly to the party line and actively work towards advancing its political agenda and governance priorities.
As part of this broader organisational exercise, the leadership is planning a series of structured training programmes, and ideological orientation sessions aimed at preparing party workers for their expanded roles and responsibilities. These initiatives are expected to strengthen internal discipline while ensuring ideological cohesion across different organisational levels.
During the election campaign, the BJP had significantly expanded its support base among younger voters by actively engaging with football clubs, chess clubs and youth organisations across the state. Following the party’s electoral success, office-bearers associated with several clubs, unions, and local organisations that have long been active in the region have now begun reaching out to BJP leaders, signalling a growing willingness among local community networks to establish closer ties with the party in the post-election political landscape.
Several leaders from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) had reportedly established backchannel communication with the BJP well before the Assembly elections, suggesting that political realignments were already underway long before the final electoral outcome.
Speaking about the possibility of TMC leaders switching to the BJP, a senior party leader familiar with the developments said that at least three Members of Parliament, including Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, had been in touch with the party ahead of the West Bengal elections. Notably, even before the current rebellion within the TMC surfaced, she had been granted Y-category CISF security with immediate effect, at a time when the security cover of several TMC leaders, including Mamata and Abhishek Banerjee, had been reduced.