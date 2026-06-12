BJP Faces ‘Problem of Plenty’ in Bengal As Party Workers Rush To Switch Sides

According to senior party sources, the BJP is currently working on a specialised strategy for the next phase of organisational expansion in West Bengal. The primary objective is to systematically align new cadres and incoming leaders with the party’s policies, ideological orientation, and established work culture. With the party now in a position of power, there is a growing emphasis on ensuring that both existing office-bearers and new members adhere strictly to the party line and actively work towards advancing its political agenda and governance priorities.