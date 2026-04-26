Bhabanipur: Mamata Banerjee Faces Suvendu Adhikari In High-Stakes Electoral Battle

The constituency's history reflects broader political shifts in West Bengal. Formerly a Congress stronghold represented by figures such as Siddhartha Shankar Ray, it ceased to exist following the 1972 delimitation. It was revived in 2011, the year the Left Front’s 34-year rule ended. Following Subrata Bakshi’s initial victory and subsequent resignation, Banerjee secured the seat in the bypoll to legitimise her role as Chief Minister. After her 2021 loss in Nandigram, she returned to Bhabanipur, defeating BJP’s Priyanka Tibrewal by over 58,000 votes.