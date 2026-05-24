Alexander Zverev Vs Benjamin Bonzi LIVE Score, French Open 2026: German Star Faces Local Favourite In Paris Opener

Germany's Alexander Zverev plays Italy's Luciano Darderi, during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. AP Photo

Alexander Zverev Vs Benjamin Bonzi LIVE Score Updates, French Open 2026: Hello and welcome to the opening round match of the French Open 2026 where Alexander Zverev will take on Benjamin Bonzi at the Court Philippe-Chatrier on May 24, Sunday. Zverev enters Roland-Garros with high expectations, looking to capitalize on his consistent prowess on the Parisian red clay. Known for his powerful baseline game and reliable first serve, the German will aim to dictate rallies and neutralize the crowd support that will inevitably favor his opponent. However, he faces a tricky assignment in Bonzi. The Frenchman thrives in the unique conditions of his home Slam, possessing a versatile game that can disrupt rhythm with clever angles and persistent depth. For Bonzi, this is a golden opportunity to stage an opening-day upset. He will need to maximize his first-serve percentage and look to shorten points to prevent Zverev from establishing a grueling baseline rhythm. While Zverev enters as the clear favorite, the atmospheric pressure of the main stage on opening day often levels the playing field. Expect an intense tactical battle as Zverev attempts to assert his authority against a motivated Bonzi looking to ignite the home crowd. Follow play-by-play updates of the Zverev vs Bonzi match with us.

LIVE UPDATES

24 May 2026, 04:57:31 pm IST Alexander Zverev Vs Benjamin Bonzi Live Score, French Open: Where is Zverev's Game Right Now? Zverev has maintained a strong win-loss record of 28–9 (75.7%) this season, highlighting his ability to consistently advance deep into tournament draws. Zverev continues to rely on his powerful serve and reliable two-handed backhand to dictate points. Throughout the clay swing, he has been working on an increasingly aggressive style, aiming to take control of rallies earlier.

24 May 2026, 04:37:50 pm IST Alexander Zverev Vs Benjamin Bonzi Live Score, French Open: Zverev's Form Entering French Open Alexander Zverev enters the 2026 French Open with a solid, albeit mixed, clay-court season behind him. Ranked World No. 3, the German has demonstrated elite baseline consistency, though some analysts have noted periods of mental vulnerability during his transition to the slower surface. His build-up to Paris featured a mix of deep runs and tough losses against top-tier competition. Most notably, he reached the final of the Madrid Masters and the semifinals at the Monte-Carlo Masters, where he was defeated by Jannik Sinner. He also recorded a semifinal appearance at the Munich ATP 500 event.