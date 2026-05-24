Taylor Fritz Vs Nishesh Basavareddy Live Score, French Open 2026: Seeded Star Faces Wildcard Challenger

Taylor Fritz in action ahead of French Open 2026. AP Photo

Taylor Fritz Vs Nishesh Basavareddy Live Score Updates, French Open 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Taylor Fritz vs Nishesh Basavareddy French Open 2026 match on May 24, Sunday. Fritz enters Paris as the heavy favorite, boasting a world ranking of No. 8 and extensive Grand Slam experience. However, the American has historically struggled to find his best rhythm on the Parisian red clay, having never advanced beyond the fourth round in nine previous attempts. With a recent lack of match play on clay, Fritz will look to establish dominance early with his powerful serve and baseline aggression to avoid another early-round exit. Conversely, 21-year-old Basavareddy arrives with momentum, having climbed over 250 spots in the world rankings over the last two years to reach his current career-high of No. 156. Playing in his first-ever main draw at Roland-Garros, the wildcard brings confidence from a successful clay-court season, highlighted by his victory at the Savannah Challenger in April. While Fritz possesses the superior pedigree, Basavareddy’s recent comfort on the surface and the pressure on the seventh seed to perform could make this a tactical, high-stakes battle.

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24 May 2026, 06:54:30 pm IST Taylor Fritz Vs Nishesh Basavareddy Live Score, French Open: Streaming Info Sony Sports Network will telecast the live coverage of Roland Garros 2026, throughout India beginning on May 24, 2026. The Grand Slam will air live on the network's sports channels and livestream on Sony LIV, with feeds in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.