1982 Broke Hearts, 2010 Delivered Revenge: India-Pakistan Hockey Rivalry Returns

India beat Pakistan 4-1 in their last Men’s Hockey World Cup meeting in 2010 at Delhi’s Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium
Rajpal Singh recalled the immense pressure surrounding the clash, while Shivendra Singh remembered his opening goal and emotional celebration
Ahead of the 2026 rematch, Shivendra warned about Pakistan’s counterattacks and penalty corners, while Rajpal urged India to play aggressively
India and Pakistan are set to renew one of international hockey’s most intense rivalries at the 2026 Men’s Hockey World Cup, bringing back memories of their last World Cup encounter in Delhi.
Their previous meeting came on February 28, 2010, when India defeated Pakistan 4-1 at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium. The result carried significance far beyond the scoreline, coming at the same venue where Pakistan had beaten India 7-1 in the 1982 Asian Games final.
The 2010 victory also followed a disappointing defeat against Pakistan in the Champions Challenge in Salta. India captain Rajpal Singh had already set his sights on the World Cup meeting.
Recalling the exchange with Pakistani players after that defeat, Rajpal told PTI, “After the defeat, when the team was cooling down, two Pakistani players came up to me and asked, ‘What happened? You couldn’t play today.’ I replied, ‘We’ll talk to you on February 28, 2010,’” Rajpal told PTI.
How India Turned Pressure Into A Famous Win
When the World Cup opener arrived, India had to deal with the weight of history as well as the expectations of a packed home crowd. Rajpal remembered the emotional challenge of playing Pakistan at the same venue where India had suffered their 1982 setback.
“Pakistan had defeated us on the same ground in the Asian Games, so the pressure was immense. We had a new coach Jose Brasa. But the team’s preparation was good, so we overcame the pressure. That victory healed old wounds,” said Rajpal, who went on to represent India 147 times.
Shivendra Singh opened India’s scoring that evening and remembers the occasion as one of the defining moments of his career. The atmosphere inside the stadium made the goal even more memorable for him.
“That match was special because it was our first World Cup match, and there was a lot of hype surrounding the bitter memories of 1982. I had already thought I would score. The stadium was packed, and after scoring, I saluted the supporters to thank them,” he recalled.
India eventually completed a 4-1 victory, giving the home side a dream start and offering supporters a measure of redemption after the events of 1982. India then defeated Pakistan again later that year, winning 7-4 at the Commonwealth Games in Delhi.
Sixteen Years Later, The Rivalry Returns
The 2010 World Cup match remains the most recent World Cup meeting between the two sides. Pakistan subsequently missed the 2014 and 2023 editions, while the two teams did not encounter each other at the 2018 tournament.
Shivendra, now part of India’s coaching setup, understands that the emotional intensity surrounding the fixture remains unique.
“An India-Pakistan match is always different, and emotions run high,” he said.
However, the former India forward has also warned against allowing history to overshadow the tactical demands of the present. Pakistan’s ability to counter quickly and their threat from penalty corners could pose problems for India.
“Pakistan’s counterattack is very good and their penalty corners are strong. We saw that both in the Pro League and here. Their forwards are good, so we will have to take that into account,” he said.
Rajpal believes India must approach the encounter positively rather than retreat into a defensive shell.
“India’s senior players will have to lead from the front and they should play aggressive style of hockey. There is no need to be over-defensive,” he said.
Sixteen years after that unforgettable Delhi night, the rivalry returns to the World Cup stage. The names, circumstances and teams have changed, but the emotional stakes surrounding India-Pakistan remain as powerful as ever.