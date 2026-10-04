'He Was Telling...': Shai Hope Reveals Advice From MS Dhoni That Helped Him In Record Chase

Shai Hope made an unbeaten 162 to steer West Indies to a record ODI chase against India
West Indies overhauled India’s 351/7 and finished on 352/5 in 48.2 overs
Hope said MS Dhoni told him he always had more time than he thought
Captain Shai Hope played a crucial knock that helped the West Indies chase down their highest-ever ODI target against India to register a consolation win in the three-match series on Saturday, October 3.
Hope stayed unbeaten, scoring 162 off 143 balls as the West Indies completed a 352-run chase in 48.2 overs, after India posted 351/7 in the first innings. KL Rahul top-scored for India, with 129* off 87 balls. India won the series 2–1.
Shai Hope was awarded Player of the Match for his record innings. Speaking in the post-match interaction, Hope revealed how a conversation with MS Dhoni helped him pace his innings in the chase.
"Something that I had a great chat with the great man MS Dhoni, he was telling you always have more time than you think," Hope said.
"Just trying not to focus too much on the end result. Just look at the process, try to break the game down as best as I can and find ways to get the boundaries in the back end."
Physical And Tactical Strain
The workload was heavy. He had also spent the entire 50 overs behind the stumps in high humidity before walking out to bat. West Indies were also a batter short, while Hope said the team could effectively have been two down with Vitel Lawes unavailable.
"It would always be a challenge," Hope said. "So just trying not to focus too much on the end result."
He still built the innings in stages. Hope reached 50 off 46 balls and brought up his 21st ODI hundred from 104 deliveries. He then shifted gears dramatically, scoring 62 runs from his final 39 balls.
The endgame broke India's defence. After Keemo Paul fell in the 41st over, Hope added 62 off 29 balls with Gudakesh Motie to take West Indies over the line. India's slow over rate meant the hosts had to have an additional fielder inside the 30-yard circle for the final four overs.
"I even thought about the overs that the Indian team were behind. So I knew they would have to bring a couple fielders in, in the back end," he said.
"It's always tough when you're trying to defend a score and you got to have five men in the ring. So all those things I calculated when I was batting. Just so happened that everything worked out for us in the back end."
Hope also revealed that he began feeling discomfort around his groin after about 30 overs of the chase but decided to push through.
"Probably about 30 overs in, felt a little something in the groin area. So just tried to fight to the end there," he said.
He fittingly struck the winning run, completing a remarkable chase that gave West Indies their highest successful run chase in ODI cricket.