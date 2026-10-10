India Vs West Indies 2nd T20I: List Of All Records Created And Broken During Historic Ranchi Run Fest

West Indies chased down 250 against India to record the second-highest successful run chase in men's T20I history
Shai Hope smashed an unbeaten 102 off 45 balls, equalling the fastest T20I century against India
The match produced 501 runs and 79 boundaries, ranking among the highest totals in men's T20I history
The India vs West Indies second T20I in Ranchi on October 9 produced a night of extraordinary batting, record-breaking numbers and a historic result. Despite India piling up 249/5, West Indies chased down the target in just 18.3 overs, winning by six wickets to level the five-match series 1-1.
Shai Hope smashed an unbeaten 102 off 45 balls, while Sherfane Rutherford hammered 84 off 37 deliveries to power the visitors to 252/4. The contest rewrote several T20I records, from the highest successful run chase in West Indies' history to the second-highest aggregate in a men's T20I.
1. West Indies Complete the Second-Highest Successful Chase in T20I History
Chasing 250, West Indies registered their highest successful run chase in men's T20Is and moved to second place on the all-time list. Their 252/4 surpassed several famous high-scoring chases, with only South Africa's successful pursuit of 259 against West Indies at Centurion in 2023 remaining higher.
Highest successful run chases in men's T20Is
|Runs Chased
|Match
|Venue
|Year
|Rank
|259
|South Africa vs West Indies
|Centurion
|2023
|1st
|250
|West Indies vs India
|Ranchi
|2026
|2nd
|244
|Australia vs New Zealand
|Auckland
|2018
|3rd
2. Shai Hope Joins West Indies’ Fastest T20I Centurions
Hope produced one of the finest innings of his T20I career, finishing unbeaten on 102 from 45 balls. He reached three figures with the winning six off Axar Patel, making the moment even more remarkable. It was his second T20I century, putting him alongside Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis among West Indies batters with multiple hundreds in the format.
Hope also recorded the joint-fastest T20I century against India, matching England's Jacob Bethell, who reached his hundred in 45 balls during the 2026 T20 World Cup.
Fastest T20I centuries by West Indies players
|Balls Faced
|Batter
|Opponent
|Year
|39
|Johnson Charles
|South Africa
|2023
|45
|Shai Hope
|India
|2026
|47
|Chris Gayle
|England
|2016
|48
|Evin Lewis
|India
|2016
|50
|Chris Gayle
|South Africa
|2007
3. India vs West Indies Record Second-Highest T20I Match Aggregate
The two teams combined for 501 runs, making the Ranchi clash the second-highest aggregate in men's T20I history. India's 249/5 and West Indies' 252/4 produced a run fest that surpassed several previous high-scoring contests.
Highest match aggregates in men's T20Is
|Total Runs
|Match
|Venue
|Year
|517
|South Africa vs West Indies
|Centurion
|2009
|501
|India vs West Indies
|Ranchi
|2026
|499
|India vs England
|Mumbai
|2026
|496
|India vs New Zealand
|Thiruvananthapuram
|2026
|489
|West Indies vs India
|Lauderhill
|2016
The previous record-setting contest at the top of the list came in 2009, when South Africa and West Indies combined for 517 runs. Ranchi's 501-run thriller now sits just 16 runs behind that mark.
4. A Boundary-Filled Contest Produces 79 Fours and Sixes
The match featured 79 boundaries, 46 fours and 33 sixes, underlining the extraordinary hitting from both sides. West Indies' power-hitters were particularly destructive during the chase, with Hope, Rutherford and Romario Shepherd taking the attack to India's bowlers.
The total of 79 boundaries ranks among the highest in men's T20I history. The current benchmark in the supplied records remains the 81 boundaries struck during South Africa's meeting with West Indies at Centurion in 2023.
Highest boundary counts in men's T20Is
|Boundaries
|Match
|Year
|81
|South Africa vs West Indies
|2023
|80
|Gibraltar vs Bulgaria
|2025
|79
|India vs West Indies
|2026
|73
|India vs England
|2026
|72
|India vs New Zealand
|2026
5. Shai Hope Equals West Indies' Record for Most T20I Hundreds
Hope's unbeaten 102 was his second T20I century, putting him alongside Gayle and Lewis in the West Indies record books. His achievement was particularly impressive given the pressure of chasing 250 against India.
The three West Indies batters now have two T20I centuries each:
Chris Gayle: 2 centuries
Evin Lewis: 2 centuries
Shai Hope: 2 centuries
Hope's hundred also came at a crucial moment for the visitors, helping them recover after Mayank Yadav's early strikes and turning a daunting chase into a memorable victory.
6. Shreyas Iyer's Winning Streak as India Captain Comes to an End
The defeat also ended Shreyas Iyer's run of 10 consecutive wins as India captain, a streak that began in July 2026. Former India captain Rohit Sharma remains ahead on the supplied list with 14 consecutive victories between November 2019 and July 2022, while his eight-match winning run during the 2024 T20 World Cup also features among the notable streaks.
The result therefore carried significance beyond the series scoreline, ending Iyer's winning run on a night when India's massive total was still not enough.
7. West Indies Continue Their Six-Hitting Tradition
West Indies' explosive approach was another major talking point. The side has now recorded four instances of hitting at least 20 sixes in a men's T20I involving two full-member teams, matching India's tally of four such occasions. Afghanistan and England have achieved the feat once each.
The Ranchi contest was a reminder of how quickly a T20I can change when a batting side finds its rhythm. India scored 249, but Hope's century, Rutherford's 84 and Shepherd's late hitting ensured West Indies produced a chase for the history books.