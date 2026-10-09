Shai Hope's Magnificent 45-Ball Century Powers West Indies To Record-Breaking Triumph Against India In Ranchi

Shai Hope played one of the finest T20I innings of his career in Ranchi. He finished with an unbeaten 102 and hit the winning six off Axar Patel, ending the chase and bringing up his second T20I hundred in the same stroke. West Indies chased down India’s 249 for their highest successful run chase in T20Is. It is the second-fastest T20I century by a West Indies batter, and it came in a chase of 250, which West Indies completed in 18.3 overs. That is their highest successful run chase in T20Is.