Shamar Springer Enters West Indies' Costy T20I Bowling Records Following Forgettable Outing In Ranchi

Shamar Springer endured a rough night against India in Ranchi, conceding 2/64 in his four overs as India racked up 249/5
Despite picking up the key wicket of Sanju Samson, his spell became one of the most expensive T20I bowling figures in West Indies history
The tough outing contrasts with his career highlight earlier in 2026, when he claimed a rare T20I hat-trick against Afghanistan
Shamar Springer had a night to forget in the 2nd T20I against India in Ranchi. He finished with 2/64 from his four overs as India piled up 249/5. The pace bowler’s biggest moment was the wicket of Sanju Samson, who fell for 82 off 41 balls, caught by Kamil Pooran in the 15th over. The damage, though, came at the death. West Indies were also hit by an over-rate penalty, which forced an extra fielder inside the ring for the final over, and Springer bore the brunt of it.
Shamar Kamal Springer was born on November 26, 1997. He played for the West Indies Under-19s and was part of the Cricket West Indies B team squad for the inaugural Global T20 Canada in 2018. He made his T20I debut against Sri Lanka on October 13, 2024, as cap number 97. His biggest highlight came on January 22, 2026, when he took a hat-trick against Afghanistan. That made him only the third West Indies bowler with a T20I hat-trick.
His 2/64 now sits among the most expensive returns for West Indies in T20Is. Andre Russell’s 0/66 against England in St George’s in 2023 and Obed McCoy’s 2/66 against India in Lauderhill in 2022 sit on top. Springer’s figures are level on 64 runs with Keemo Paul’s 0/64 against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui in 2020, and just ahead of Jayden Seales’ 0/61 against New Zealand in Auckland in 2025.
Two of the five costly spells came against India, while Springer’s is the only one on the list from 2026. Pitches that favour batters and India’s depth in power-hitting have punished many attacks. For Springer, the hat-trick against Afghanistan shows his potential, and Ranchi is a lesson in how hard death bowling can be.