Shamar Springer Enters West Indies' Costy T20I Bowling Records Following Forgettable Outing In Ranchi

Shamar Springer had a night to forget in the 2nd T20I against India in Ranchi. He finished with 2/64 from his four overs as India piled up 249/5. The pace bowler’s biggest moment was the wicket of Sanju Samson, who fell for 82 off 41 balls, caught by Kamil Pooran in the 15th over. The damage, though, came at the death. West Indies were also hit by an over-rate penalty, which forced an extra fielder inside the ring for the final over, and Springer bore the brunt of it.