IND Vs WI, 2nd T20I: India’s Predicted XI For Ranchi Clash As Samson Faces Selection Test, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Waits

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
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India are expected to retain their winning combination for the second T20I against West Indies in Ranchi, with Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson and Naman Dhir key players

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India’s Predicted XI For Ranchi Clash As Samson Faces Selection Test, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Waits
Sanju Samson roared back to form with a sensational 22-ball 57 against Afghanistan in 2nd T20I. Photo: BCCI/X
Summary of this article

  • India will aim to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series against West Indies in Ranchi

  • India are likely to stick with the winning combination, although Sanju Samson and Mayank Yadav could face selection scrutiny

  • Check India's predicted XI for the 2nd T20I against West Indies

India will look to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series when they face West Indies in the second match in Ranchi on October 9. The hosts made a flying start in Lucknow, winning the opening game by eight wickets after chasing down 172 in just 14.4 overs.

Captain Shreyas Iyer will be the obvious centrepiece of India's batting lineup after his sensational unbeaten 102 off 43 balls in the first T20I. His maiden T20I century came at a crucial time after a prolonged lean run and has made him the biggest threat for West Indies in Ranchi.

India are unlikely to make major changes after such a comprehensive victory. Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson could continue as the opening pair, although Samson's recent run has attracted scrutiny, which might open doors for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Ishan Kishan is expected to retain his place after contributing 37 in the first game.

Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube provide India with left-handed options in the middle order, while debutant Naman Dhir made an immediate impact with three wickets in Lucknow.

Bowling Combination Likely To Remain Unchanged

India's bowling attack also delivered in the opener. Naman Dhir's three wickets were complemented by two each from Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, while Arshdeep Singh and Mayank Yadav also struck.

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Shreyas Iyer celebrating after smashing his maiden T20I century during India vs West Indies 1st T20I in Lucknow - X/BCCI
Nitish Kumar Reddy Celebrates With Captain Shreyas Iyer - | Photo: X/bcci
Mumbai: India's Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma, left, during a training session ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final cricket match between India and England, in Mumbai. - | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

The Ranchi pitch is expected to offer assistance to spin, which could encourage India to retain Axar and Kuldeep. Mayank's place could face some discussion after an expensive spell, but the team may prefer continuity following a comfortable victory.

Also Check: India Vs West Indies 2nd T20I Live Streaming

India’s Predicted-XI: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav

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