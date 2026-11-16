'It Came Completely Out Of The Blue': Naman Dhir Recalls Surprising India Call-Up While Preparing For Ranji Trophy

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Naman Dhir opens up about his unexpected India call-up, Mumbai Indians' influence on his development, Hardik Pandya's guidance and his ambition to win matches for India

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Naman Dhir Recalls Surprising India Call-Up While Preparing For Ranji Trophy
Naman Dhir Got His Debut Cap From India Captain Shubman Gill | Photo: X/BCCI
Summary of this article

  • Naman Dhir revealed that his maiden India call-up for the West Indies ODIs came as a complete surprise

  • The all-rounder credited Mumbai Indians and Rahul Sanghvi for improving his off-spin bowling

  • Dhir wants to represent India for a long time and contribute to the team's victories

Naman Dhir's rise from domestic cricket to the Indian team has been a memorable journey, with the all-rounder admitting that his international call-up came when he least expected it. After impressing with his performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and domestic cricket, the youngster earned his maiden India selection for the ODI series against the West Indies.

He has since experienced international cricket and been part of India's successful white-ball campaign in New Zealand. In an interview with The Times of India, Dhir discussed his unexpected selection, his development as a bowler and the influence of senior players at Mumbai Indians. The 26-year-old also made it clear that he wants to establish himself in the national setup for years to come.

Naman Dhir Recalls Unexpected India Call-Up

Dhir revealed that he had no idea about his selection for the West Indies ODI series and was preparing for the Ranji Trophy when the squad announcement caught his attention.

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"Everything happened at a rapid pace. The call-up itself came as a surprise. I had no idea I would be picked for the West Indies ODIs, so it took a couple of days to sink in," Dhir told Times of India.

The all-rounder also disclosed that there were no hints about his selection during the Sher-E-Punjab T20 tournament, where Shubman Gill was also participating.

"Not at all. It came completely out of the blue. I had just returned from the tournament and was unpacking my whites to prepare for the Ranji Trophy when I saw the squad announcement on Instagram," he added.

Dhir credited his IPL experience for preparing him to handle different responsibilities. His association with Mumbai Indians also played an important role in improving his bowling. He specifically acknowledged the guidance of Rahul Sanghvi and the technical changes he made to become a better off-spinner.

'I Want to Win Matches for India for a Long Time'

For Dhir, receiving an India cap is only the beginning. He wants to contribute to the team's success over an extended period rather than focus on individual milestones.

"Playing for India is every cricketer's dream, but for me, the job is far from done. I want to play for a long time and win matches for India," he said.

The youngster also spoke about his experience of sharing the Mumbai Indians dressing room with Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav. He revealed that he developed a close bond with Hardik, whose batting conversations helped him settle into the team.

Despite his growing involvement in white-ball cricket, Dhir remains committed to red-ball cricket. He believes consistent performances in the Ranji Trophy can strengthen his overall game and help him become a more complete cricketer. His immediate focus is to make the most of every opportunity with India while continuing to develop across formats.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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