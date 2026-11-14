17-Year-Old BCCI Cricketer Dies By Suicide, Family Alleges Harassment By Two Youths: Report

17-year-old BCCI Under-15 cricketer found dead in Vikarabad
Family alleges harassment by two youths
Police probe underway; relatives demand arrests
A 17-year-old girl who had competed in a BCCI age-group cricket tournament was found dead at her grandmother's home in Vikarabad, Telangana, on Friday. Her family has accused two youths of harassing her and alleged that their actions may have contributed to her death.
According to a Times of India report, the incident triggered protests in Vikarabad, with the teenager's relatives blocking a road and demanding the immediate arrest of the two accused.
They warned that the agitation would continue until the police took action, while the blockade disrupted traffic and heightened tensions in the town.
The teenager had been living with her grandmother in Vikarabad, where she was continuing her education and receiving specialised coaching to prepare for Under-19 cricket tournaments.
She had featured in the BCCI Under-15 One-Day Trophy during the 2023-24 season and was also playing in local competitions.
Vikarabad Town Inspector Raghu Kumar told TOI that the girl had not yet secured a place in the BCCI Under-19 team. He said she had completed her Intermediate education through an open course in Pargi earlier this year, where she reportedly came into contact with two youths.
"She was playing in local cricket matches but had not been selected for the BCCI Under-19 team yet. She completed her open Intermediate course this year in Pargi, where she came into contact with two persons. One of them allegedly harassed her in the name of love," he told TOI.
According to her family, the teenager had been facing harassment from both youths in the days before her death.
They alleged that one had been pursuing her under the pretext of love, while the other was also troubling her. The family suspects that the alleged harassment may have contributed to the incident.
Police have registered a case of suspicious death and are investigating the circumstances surrounding it. No suicide note was recovered. Inspector Raghu Kumar said the police had seized the girl's mobile phone and were examining its contents to gather information about the events leading up to her death.