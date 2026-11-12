Bangladesh Cricketers Cleared To Participate In IPL? BCB Official Makes Big Revelation Ahead Of Auction

Seven Bangladesh players have entered the IPL 2027 mini-auction pool ahead of the December 16 event in Goa
Mustafizur Rahman is among the registered players, alongside Nahid Rana, Rishad Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Towhid Hridoy, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam
The registration cut-off is November 23, and the Bangladesh Cricket Board said the process is routine
Seven Bangladesh players, including Mustafizur Rahman, have registered for the IPL 2027 mini-auction despite political uncertainty around India-Bangladesh ties. The auction will be held in Goa on December 16.
Mustafizur’s inclusion stands out because he was released by Kolkata Knight Riders last season after a BCCI directive amid worsening relations between the two countries. Those tensions later led to Bangladesh withdrawing from the T20 World Cup earlier this year.
Mustafizur is among the Bangladesh players in the pool. His return matters for IPL franchises because it tests whether teams are ready to sign Bangladesh cricketers again or wait for clearer signals from the BCCI.
Bangladesh Registrations
Seven names are already in. Mustafizur, Nahid Rana, Rishad Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Towhid Hridoy, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam have entered the auction pool. A few others are also close to completing the process.
The registration cut-off is November 23. Shahriar Nafees Ahmed, BCB cricket operations in-charge, described the process as routine and told Sportstar, “It is a regular procedure for the IPL auction. Like every time, this year too, the BCCI has sent us a link, inviting the players to register for the tournament. Since the cut-off is November 23, eight of our players have sent in their registrations, while a few others, too, are considering.”
The BCB is also hopeful. “The relationship between the two boards has always been very good and cordial, and we have always maintained that. Yes, there was a hiccup last year, but that’s all in the past now. We now share a very good relationship with the BCCI and both the boards want to play good cricket and develop more talents,” Nafees said.
Franchise Caution Persists
Teams remain wary. BCCI sources stayed tight-lipped on Bangladesh players’ participation, while indicating that the final call on recruitment rests with the franchises.
Several team officials indicated that they would rather wait for further clarity before deciding. That caution follows last year’s episode involving Mustafizur and the wider uncertainty over player availability.
The matter may also come up in Bali. BCCI officials and BCB president Tamim Iqbal are there for the ICC meeting, and the issue could be discussed on the sidelines of the gathering.
Mustafizur's Earlier Exit
Last year still hangs over this auction. Mustafizur was released by Kolkata Knight Riders after the BCCI directed the franchise to let him go as ties between India and Bangladesh worsened.
The tensions later culminated in Bangladesh withdrawing from the T20 World Cup earlier this year. Before that exit, KKR had bought Mustafizur for a record Rs 9.20 crore at last year’s auction.
The BCCI cited “recent developments” when it asked KKR to release him. KKR complied and was allowed to sign a replacement. Mustafizur’s return to the auction pool now raises a fresh question—will franchises revisit the Bangladesh market or stay away until the BCCI offers greater clarity.