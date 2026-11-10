Orange Kit Has Helped! India Men's Hockey Team Coach Craig Fulton Cites Advantages Of Contrast Jersey Colour

Craig Fulton has defended India’s switch from blue to saffron after 18 games
He said stronger contrast on blue turf helps players identify teammates faster
Hockey India had earlier said the change was based on technical considerations, not aesthetics
Eighteen games after India’s men switched from blue to saffron, coach Craig Fulton has backed the move as a technical improvement rather than a style choice. The colour change split fans and pundits when it was introduced. Hockey India defended the decision after consultations with players, coaches and support staff, stating that the change was driven by technical considerations rather than aesthetics. The blue jersey was starting to blend with the playing turf.
Fulton, speaking to Sportstar, supported that reasoning. He said stronger contrast on blue turf helps players pick each other out faster during matches.
That debate has now run alongside results. Since the new kit appeared during the World Cup, India’s men have won Asian Games gold and retained the ACT title in Punjab without losing a match in either tournament. The women’s team also ended a long wait for Asian Games gold after shifting to saffron and produced what the report described as an inspirational World Cup campaign.
Blue Turf Contrast
Fulton tied his defence of the kit directly to visibility on modern hockey surfaces. “I’m not here to say it’s right or wrong, what colour the jersey should be or shouldn’t be. But the more that you play on a blue pitch, the more contrast you can create makes a difference. So from that technical point of view, I think it’s made a really important difference,” Fulton told Sportstar,
He pointed to the recent ACT final against Japan in Mohali. Japan played in a dark blue strip on the blue turf there. Fulton argued that such conditions can make recognition harder, especially under lights at night.
“So when we play Japan in the final, and they play in dark blue on a dark blue pitch at night, it’s not easy. Now we’re playing in orange, still playing for India, but in orange on a blue pitch at night, we see each other like clear as day. And that makes a big difference.” Fulton said.
He extended that point to the full kit. “Also, the orange socks on the blue pitch, if you have blue socks on a blue pitch, and if you have black shoes, you know it clashes like this over time. So, I’m happy with where we’re at with the colours,” Fulton said.
No Dressing Room Distraction
The noise stayed outside. Fulton made clear that the public argument over the jersey did not unsettle the squad.
“We are here to play hockey,” Fulton said.
India Today reported that Fulton also made clear the team never lost focus because of the chatter around the colour change.
Golden Run Continues
Results have strengthened the federation’s defence. The jersey switch has coincided with a strong stretch for the men’s team, with the new strip debuting during the World Cup before India went on to win Asian Games gold.
That run did not stop there. India then defended the ACT title in Punjab and stayed unbeaten in both tournaments.
The women matched that momentum. After moving to saffron, they ended a long wait for Asian Games gold and also delivered an inspirational performance during the World Cup.