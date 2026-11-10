Questions have also been raised over gaps in Delhi's air-quality monitoring data on Diwali night. A Hindustan Times investigation published on November 10 found that 43 of the city's 59 monitoring stations had gaps in PM2.5 readings between 10 pm and 6 am. The DPCC partially filled these gaps by releasing some of the missing hourly readings on Monday evening. However, missing readings from stations operated by the CPCB and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) remained unaccounted for. The restored data showed PM2.5 concentrations reaching 3,744 micrograms per cubic metre at Mundka at 2 am on November 9, 3,023 micrograms per cubic metre at JNU at 4 am and 3,008 micrograms per cubic metre at NSUT West Campus at 5 am.