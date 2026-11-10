Delhi's AQI stood at 314 on November 10, with Chandni Chowk recording a severe reading of 406.
Monitoring data released after Diwali showed PM2.5 levels reaching 3,744 micrograms per cubic metre at Mundka.
Delhi recorded 1,248 crop-residue burning incidents across four states and the capital on Diwali, compared with 135 last year.
Delhi's air quality remained in the very poor category on Tuesday morning, November 10. At 8 am on Tuesday, Delhi's hourly average AQI stood at 304, according to CPCB data. The 7 am station readings showed Pusa and Chandni Chowk at 395 each, followed by NSUT Jaffarpur at 382.
The reading is in line with the Air Quality Early Warning System’s forecast that air quality would remain in the very poor category on November 10 and 11 due to unfavourable meteorological conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also forecast no rainfall in Delhi until November 15, with an approaching Western Disturbance expected to affect the western Himalayan region without bringing rain to the capital.
Delhi's hourly average AQI had stood at 371 at 10 am on Monday, when 14 monitoring stations were in the severe category. The official daily AQI bulletin for November 9, calculated using data up to 4 pm, recorded a reading of 344. Hindustan Times estimated that the figure would have been around 360 if the restored monitoring data had been included. The estimate did not account for missing readings from CPCB- and IITM-operated stations, meaning the actual figure could have been higher.
Delhi Records Highest Diwali AQI Since 2021
Of the 51 monitoring stations reporting data at 10 am on Monday, 14 recorded severe air quality, four were in the poor category and the remaining 33 registered very poor air quality, PTI reported. Delhi Technological University (DTU) recorded the highest AQI at 439. The city's AQI had stood at 370 at 8 am before rising to 371 at 10 am.
Delhi's Diwali-day AQI of 376 was its highest festival-day reading since 2021, when the AQI stood at 382, PTI reported. The corresponding readings were 345 in 2025, 328 in 2024, 218 in 2023 and 312 in 2022. The AQI at 4 pm on the day after Diwali was 351 in 2025, 338 in 2024, 360 in 2023, 302 in 2022 and 462 in 2021.
Visibility also deteriorated across the capital on Monday morning. At Safdarjung, visibility dropped to 50 metres at 6.30 am, compared with 700 metres a day earlier. At Palam, it fell to 400 metres from 800 metres on Sunday. IMD officials described the conditions as "smog along with fog".
The DPCC, in its assessment cited by PTI, attributed the marginal improvement in morning air quality to meteorological factors. "Overall Ambient Air Quality of Delhi showed minor improvement in terms of AQI due to meteorological factors," the committee said. Morning wind speeds had increased from 5–10 kmph to 10–15 kmph.
Crop-residue burning adds to Delhi's pollution burden
The DPCC assessment also recorded high particulate matter concentrations on Diwali. The 24-hour city-average PM10 concentration stood at 682 micrograms per cubic metre, while PM2.5 was recorded at 473 micrograms per cubic metre. The corresponding figures in 2025 were 703 and 520 micrograms per cubic metre, respectively. Calculated from the reported figures, PM10 concentrations declined by roughly 3 per cent from 2025, although the DPCC report's accompanying text described the reduction as 30 per cent. PM2.5 levels fell by around 9 per cent over the same comparison.
Questions have also been raised over gaps in Delhi's air-quality monitoring data on Diwali night. A Hindustan Times investigation published on November 10 found that 43 of the city's 59 monitoring stations had gaps in PM2.5 readings between 10 pm and 6 am. The DPCC partially filled these gaps by releasing some of the missing hourly readings on Monday evening. However, missing readings from stations operated by the CPCB and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) remained unaccounted for. The restored data showed PM2.5 concentrations reaching 3,744 micrograms per cubic metre at Mundka at 2 am on November 9, 3,023 micrograms per cubic metre at JNU at 4 am and 3,008 micrograms per cubic metre at NSUT West Campus at 5 am.
Hindustan Times' analysis of the restored readings found that the average PM2.5 concentration across 22 monitoring stations with a full set of readings between 10 pm and 6 am reached 1,480 micrograms per cubic metre at 1 am on November 9. In comparison, the average across the eight stations with complete readings in CPCB's records was 547 micrograms per cubic metre. A separate comparison of 13 stations with complete hourly readings on both Diwali nights found that this year's worst-hour PM2.5 average stood at 1,173 micrograms per cubic metre, against 1,017 last year — around 15 per cent higher.
Across 39 long-standing monitoring stations, 148 of the 351 expected PM2.5 station-hour readings between 10 pm and 6 am were missing, accounting for 42 per cent of the data, Hindustan Times found.
PTI also reported that 1,248 crop-residue burning incidents were recorded across Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi on Diwali, compared with 135 on the festival day last year. Punjab accounted for 1,152 incidents, Haryana for 80 and Uttar Pradesh for 16, while Delhi reported none.
Punjab recorded nearly 200 additional stubble-burning incidents on Monday, November 9, taking its cumulative tally for the season to 4,657, according to the latest CAQM monitoring report cited by Hindustan Times.
The Air Quality Early Warning System identified unfavourable meteorological conditions, vehicular emissions, Diwali celebrations and crop-residue burning among the factors expected to affect Delhi's air quality. Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been in force across Delhi-NCR since November 6, after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked the restrictions in anticipation of worsening air quality. The measures include restrictions on non-essential construction and demolition activities.