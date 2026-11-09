PM Modi Speaks To Zelenskyy, Calls For Dialogue And Diplomacy To Resolve Ukraine Conflict

I spoke with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi @narendramodi and briefed him on the latest diplomatic developments. We are actively preparing on every item on the agenda for the meeting in Abu Dhabi. Ukraine has always taken a constructive approach, and Russia must show the same readiness to de-escalate. The Prime Minister has said more than once, including directly to the Russian leader, that now is the time to end the war, not to continue it. It is important that India identify what steps it can take and what dialogue it can pursue with other leaders to help bring the war to an end. Food security could be one such area. We discussed Russia's blocking of grain exports via the Black Sea. India is ready to mediate in establishing food corridors, and we are counting on these efforts to continue. Russia must understand that the global economy and hundreds of millions of people around the world are suffering because of blocked sea routes. We agreed that our teams will stay in touch on these and other bilateral issues.