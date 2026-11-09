PM Modi Speaks To Zelenskyy, Calls For Dialogue And Diplomacy To Resolve Ukraine Conflict

PM Modi spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who shared his assessment of the ongoing conflict.
Modi reiterated India's position that the conflict must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.
The two leaders discussed strengthening India-Ukraine cooperation and India's readiness to contribute to peace efforts.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, discussing the ongoing conflict, efforts to restore peace and ways to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.
Both leaders shared details of the conversation in separate posts on X.
Modi said the discussion covered India's wide-ranging bilateral cooperation with Ukraine and efforts to bring the conflict to an end. He thanked Zelenskyy for sharing his assessment of the war, including its humanitarian aspects and various peace initiatives.
"Reiterated India's firm commitment to contributing in every possible way towards a peaceful resolution," Modi wrote.
Zelenskyy said he briefed Modi on the latest diplomatic developments and Ukraine's preparations for an upcoming meeting in Abu Dhabi. He said Kyiv was taking a constructive approach and expected Russia to demonstrate a similar willingness to de-escalate tensions.
The Ukrainian president also said the two leaders discussed the possibility of India's involvement in facilitating food corridors amid restrictions on grain exports through the Black Sea.
"We discussed how Russia is blocking grain exports in the Black Sea. India is ready to act as a mediator in establishing food corridors, and we hope efforts in this direction will continue," Zelenskyy wrote.
He noted that restrictions on maritime routes were affecting Russia's economy and millions of people across several countries.
Zelenskyy also said Modi had repeatedly conveyed to Russian President Vladimir Putin that the time had come to end the war rather than prolong it.
The two leaders agreed that their teams would remain in contact on food security and other bilateral matters, he added.
The conversation comes amid continued diplomatic efforts to find a peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.